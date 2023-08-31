Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield will perform Friday evening at the University of Wyoming’s College of Arts and Sciences auditorium. Opening for the British artist is Laramie native and pop-country artist Jamie Hansen.
“I am thrilled to be able to support Natasha Bedingfield, who I think so highly of and regard as a pop icon,” Hansen wrote in an email to the Laramie Boomerang.
Bedingfield, who is originally from New Zealand and grew up in southeast London, is a Grammy-nominated artist who rose to prominence with her solo debut “Unwritten.” She went on to produce five albums with several international top-charting hits such as “Pocketful of Sunshine,” “These Words,” and “Love Like This.” The artist has become internationally recognized, having collaborated with a wide variety of singers and songwriters such as Nicki Minaj and Rascal Flatts.
“Opening for Natasha Bedingfield is such an incredible opportunity, and I still have a hard time believing this is happening,” Hansen wrote. “This will be my biggest show yet, and I am so grateful to have the chance to open for not only an artist of this caliber, but someone whose music I grew up on and truly admire.”
Hansen, who is now based in Jackson, has an EP album and nine singles available on all streaming platforms, including songs “Somewhere in Wyoming” and her latest release “Lucky Enough.” The show will also be an opportunity for fans to hear Hansen’s newest songs, which she will be debuted during her set.
Hansen shared she has always had a passion for music and began singing and writing songs when she was 6 years old and “never stopped.”
“I knew I wanted it to be my career, especially when I was in high school. I had some reroutes and misdirection along the way, but it was in college that I realized I was meant for music and nothing else,” she wrote.
The singer-songwriter shared that while growing up, she joined choir, took piano lessons, and ended up learning guitar along the way.
“It all led me to Nashville when I was 20, where I learned the ins and outs of the industry,” she wrote. “Ever since then, I’ve been pursuing my music career independently and building my brand in the west.”
The evening, which is part of a special events series presented by the UW Buchanan Center for Performing Arts, will be an opportunity for concertgoers to experience a night of international as well as local talent. For Hansen, having the chance to perform at UW is not just about opening for a big-name star, but also giving back to the community that she loves.
“I am the most excited to represent my hometown and alma mater on such a high level. I just want to give my talent back to a community that has given so much to me,” she wrote. “It means the world to me to be able to perform for my hometown on this level after all the support I’ve received over the years. I just want to make everyone proud.”
Hansen will open the show at 7 p.m. with Bedingfield taking the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts box office, by calling 307-766-6666, or by visiting the UW box office website at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/uwyo/6984.
“My merchandise will be available for purchase at the show’s box office, and I will be hosting a meet-and-greet afterward,” Hansen wrote. “I can’t wait to meet everyone, so please make sure to stick around after the show!”
Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.