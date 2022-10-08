Alice Hardie Stevens Center

Executive director emerita Mary Mountain is credited with overseeing the expansion Alice Hardie Stevens Center on the grounds of the Laramie Plains Museum at Historic Ivinson Mansion.

 Carol Ryczek/for the Boomerang

The Laramie Plains Museum at the Historic Ivinson Mansion has awarded two of its previous executive directors with emeritus status.

Daniel Nelson, museum executive director from 1988 to 2005, and Mary Mountain, executive director from 2005 to 2022, were given the honors by the board of directors at the organization’s annual gala in August.

