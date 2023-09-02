Laramie Police Department logo

Abandoned vehicle reports are on the rise after an additional community service officer came on board with the Laramie Police Department.

According to the city of Laramie Community Service Officer webpage, “Patrol CSOs accomplish a number of patrol-related duties that were traditionally handled by sworn officers prior to 1993. Assigned exclusively to day shifts, the CSOs have the responsibility of fleet coordination, parking enforcement, noninjury crash investigation, VIN inspections and investigation of misdemeanor ‘no suspect’ calls.”

