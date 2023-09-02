Abandoned vehicle reports are on the rise after an additional community service officer came on board with the Laramie Police Department.
According to the city of Laramie Community Service Officer webpage, “Patrol CSOs accomplish a number of patrol-related duties that were traditionally handled by sworn officers prior to 1993. Assigned exclusively to day shifts, the CSOs have the responsibility of fleet coordination, parking enforcement, noninjury crash investigation, VIN inspections and investigation of misdemeanor ‘no suspect’ calls.”
For a period of six months last year Robert Austin worked alone as a CSO, saying, “There's only so many hours in a 10 hour day.”
But this year the city budget accounted for another CSO and the changes have been noticed immediately. Parking and permit-parking tickets have decreased and abandoned vehicle reporting has sharply increased.
“The reason is there are now two officers, myself and Community Service Officer Daniel Cranney,” said Austin, who was a longtime member of police department before transitioning to CSO duties. “As there are two of us, we are able to do everything more effectively.”
With the new addition to the team, the CSOs have been able to patrol the city more often, and because of this there has been more reported and marked abandoned cars.
According to Austin, the CSOs look for weeds growing under the vehicle, debris around the tires, windows down, interior exposed to the elements, trash filling the car, damage or leaking fluids.
There are many reasons cars are left abandoned throughout the city such as damage from accidents or being broken down. The most common reason is vehicle tags having expired with some having expired 2-3 years ago.
“The last thing that [CSOs] want to do is tow somebody's property and give them a multi-hundred dollar tow bill,” Austin said. “If we can, we speak with the owner about it and explain why it's been marked, how we got to this point, and see if we can resolve things.”
When a car is observed by the CSOs as an abandoned vehicle, a sticker is placed on it as a marker. It allows the officers to keep track of the vehicles and their movements.
“If an abandoned vehicle sticker is placed on a vehicle, please reach out to the police department because sometimes we are not able to locate a registered owner for the vehicle,” Austin said. “We don't want to tow somebody's property if we can work it out through communication with the owner and the police department. Some people have the idea that if they scrape the sticker off things are good, but that doesn't fix the problem.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.