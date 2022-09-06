...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Portions of southeast Wyoming including Carbon county and
Albany county west of the Laramie range.
WHEN...1PM Today through 1PM Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from Idaho wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, 423, 424, 425, 427, 428,
429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through
Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 418 through 425. Fire weather
zones 427 through 430. Fire weather zone 432.
* WIND...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts
to 35 mph possible.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Gabe Leibovitz, son of new Laramie Police Department Sgt. Matthew Leibovitz, pins new sergeant chevrons on his father’s shoulder at a promotion ceremony Friday at the LPD.
The Laramie Police Department celebrated two milestones during a Friday ceremony.
Laramie Police Chief Dale Stalder retired after more than 13 years leading the department. Matthew Leibovitz, a detective in the LPD Investigation Division, was promoted to sergeant.
“It's been 42 years, two months and two days since Dale Stalder started his career in law enforcement,” Steven Morgan, dispatch administrator, wrote in a summary of Stalder’s career. “Since that time, he's been a patrolman, motorcycle cop, crime prevention specialist, sergeant, LARC (911) commander and chief.
“After today, he will no longer be the most senior officer on the local police force.”
Stalder began his tenure in Laramie on July 4, 1980, working on his own during July 4 and Laramie Jubilee Days celebrations.
Morgan noted that Stalder recently reflected on how much things have changed in 42 years, including more extensive training and a physical and psychological pre-employment screening for officers.
Stalder saw that the Critical Incident Team better prepares officers for de-escalating situations when dealing with mental illness and other high stress issues, Morgan wrote. A response to stress has been a priority in the latter part of Stalder’s career as he worked with Albany County’s mental health board to determine the best alternate or co-responses for calls responding to mental illness.
Equipment also has changed. In the early 1980s, LPD squads ranged from AMC Matadors to Chevy Citations. Morgan noted that the latter proved to be unsuitable for police work.
Other equipment changes include less-lethal forms of force such as Tasers, "OC" spray and an assortment nonlethal firearms.
Also during Stalder’s tenure, new technology allowed the installation of in-vehicle computers for quicker data collection and recall, Morgan noted.
Laramie was one of the first departments in Wyoming to implement body-worn cameras. Technology also has been widely used in Laramie to improve 911 and dispatching capabilities, including a location service called RapidSOS.
Promotion
The department's newest sergeant, Matthew Leibovitz, has been with the LPD since August 2007.
Leibovitz has held many positions in the LPD, including a task force officer with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and was most recently assigned as a detective.