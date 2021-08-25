...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM Wednesday...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 302, 303, 304, 305, 307, AND 308...
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Laramie police have made a handful of felony arrests over the past week for crimes ranging from burglary to interference with a police officer to incest.
On Sunday morning, the Laramie Police Department was answering an earlier call for service in the 4300 block of Grand Avenue when officers arrested a 40-year-old Laramie man on suspicion of interference with a peace officer, according to a Monday LPD press release.
The man, Jose A. Alvarez, is accused of interference with a peace officer, a felony that’s defined as someone who intentionally causes or attempts to cause bodily injury to an officer in the performance of his or her duty. If convicted, Alvarez could face up to 10 years in prison.
Then at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to investigate a burglary at a residence in the 1700 block of Mercil Court, according to the release.
After an investigation, Austin L. Brumfield, 28, of Laramie was arrested on suspicion of burglary. No bond had been set as of Tuesday morning.
Burglary is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.
Laramie police also reported that a 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged with incest after a cold report was made Aug. 12.
The man has not been identified to protect the identity of his alleged victim. It is the policy of the Laramie Boomerang to not name victims or potential victims of sexual assault and other domestic crimes.
After an investigation, the 46-year-old was arrested Friday, charged and a $30,000 cash bond was set.
If convicted, the man could face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.