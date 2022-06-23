Laramie is hosting its sixth PrideFest this year, a month of events and programming for the LGBTQ community and supporters. While Pride in the Park is the main local event, Laramie PrideFest offers a range of other opportunities to engage with LGBTQ people in the city.
“Part of what makes (Laramie PrideFest) special is that we do a lot of different events and that’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it because that means that there is an event for everybody,” said Daniel Galbreath, chair of the PrideFest board.
One high-profile event was Friday’s candlelight vigil for Matthew Shepard with spiritual reflection at the Rainbow Resource Center at the University of Wyoming and St. Matthew’s Cathedral. Tuesday, the organization held Tales at the Taphouse, an opportunity for the LGBTQ community to tell stories of their own experiences in Laramie and beyond.
Events like Tales at the Taphouse, which was held at the Historic Railroad Depot, aim to provide sober experiences in addition to events held at bars and other 21+ venues.
“You need to have events for people who might not be comfortable at, you know, a drag show at a bar,” Galbreath said. “There are a lot of moving parts. ... We work really hard to do as diverse of events as we can.”
Wyoming Equality Board of Directors Chair Melanie Vigil said the variety of events helps provide necessary time for the community to become closer and for others to learn about LGBTQ people.
“It offers a chance for education, for advocacy, for celebration,” Vigil said. “It offers a place for us to really showcase who we are as a community.”
PrideFest serves as one of the only times where Laramie’s LGBTQ community have space to engage with each other. Unlike nearby cities like Fort Collins, programming is typically limited to university students. While Wyoming Equality and Laramie PrideFest are working to offer year-round programming, this remains a challenge.
“A lot of towns in Wyoming never really had pride celebrations (in 2010) and now in 2022, a lot of towns in Wyoming, and especially Laramie’s own pride fest, have grown so much,” Vigil said.
Both Vigil and Galbreath said a goal is to expand pride to smaller towns and they hope Laramie and the LGBTQ communities in other larger Wyoming cities will venture out to support the smaller events.
This year, Casper, Sheridan, Cheyenne and other local municipalities are celebrating June as Pride month, some of which continued to do so despite public safety concerns.
Madeleine Carlisle reported in Time magazine that at least 11 pride-related celebrations were disrupted by threats in the first couple of weeks of June.
Vigil and Galbreath said that growth is always ongoing in Laramie and Wyoming’s larger LGBTQ community, as celebrations have popped up around the state in recent years.
“The Wyoming queer community, especially the Laramie queer community, have just done such incredible work and made such incredible progress,” Galbreath said.
As a result of these efforts, Laramie PrideFest has offered expansive programming this month, which concludes this weekend.
For those who want to engage with PrideFest before the weekend, a “Lunch and Learn” event at noon Thursday via Zoom and later at 7 that evening is Pride Karaoke at The Great Untamed.
Friday, the organization will host Queer and Ally training at UW from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the PrideFest Drag Show at 7.
Pride in the Park is the culmination of the month from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Washington Park, with Drag Story Hour and a pride march in the hours preceding the event.
For information on how to attend or get involved, visit LaramiePrideFest.com.