Real artists don’t quit easily, and printmaker Jim Jereb is proof.
When the Laramie-based (and born) artist graduated from the University of Wyoming with a fine arts degree in 1982, he planned to pursue a Master of Fine Arts at whatever university would take him. He ended up staying at UW, however, after the faculty offered him a great deal to work as a teaching assistant while obtaining his master’s.
Jereb remained at the university for three more years post-graduation because positions kept opening up. However, in 1988, he was let go. The school cited budget cuts, but Jereb believes it was because he was “on the wrong side of the fence” politically.
The scramble began for a new job. For two years, he took several artist-in-residence and visiting lecturer positions to get by, but in 1990, he packed up and moved to Kirksville, Mo., to teach full-time at Truman State University. Jereb ran the school’s printmaking program for the next 26 years, and he said he’d still be there if it weren’t for his next leap of faith.
“I was not terribly fond of living in Kirksville, but I loved the job. Then this position was created up at (The Brinton Museum) in Big Horn,” he said. “They said, ‘We’re going to build an education center, and we want you to run the printmaking center,’ and after two or three years of them nagging me about that, I took it. And after two months, it fell through, and that was the end of my employment.”
The new education center was bulldozed, and for a moment, so was Jereb’s hope. He’d been a working artist since 1982, but he couldn’t support himself without some sort of teaching or other work on the side. Plus, he missed the unique satisfaction of using his own skills to help someone hone their own.
“It never felt like I was working,” Jereb fondly recalled of his years as a full-time art instructor. “I was like, ‘I can't believe they’re paying me to do this and do artwork!’”
But like others in his field, Jereb figured it out. He networked, furthering his connections around Wyoming, and made ends meet. These days, he’s an art conservationist and printmaker with pieces hanging in Grindstone Studio in Columbia, Missouri; at the Deutschheim State Historic Site in Hermann, Missouri; and locally (until Monday) at Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio. Earlier in the month, he was also part of an exhibit at the aforementioned Brinton Museum. In March, three of his pieces will be part of Cheyenne Frontier Days’ "Spirit of the West" exhibition at the CFD Old West Museum.
THE ROOT OF HIS PASSION
Jereb has worked in mediums ranging from watercolor to figure drawing, but when asked what made him settle on printmaking (his specialty in college through now), he pauses.
“I’m not sure where I caught the bug,” he said. “A lot of people consider it a bunch of hurdles, but I think it's fun to play with the materials, and I guess I'm kind of old-fashioned in that I love a good old cast iron. Your press has to be cast iron and heavy, or you ain’t nothing – that’s mainly my draw to it.”
Jereb fell in love with the art form in college, which he originally attended as a physics major. He had to take some humanities classes to graduate with a science degree, but the farther he got into his art classes, the more he realized physics wasn’t for him. The only problem was he had no idea how to make a career out of his newfound passion.
“I was really lucky, my parents were never super supportive of art stuff, but not super disapproving,” he said. “I'm from a time when you didn’t go into the arts. You went and did something serious.”
Printmaking didn’t quite count as “serious,” but some might consider his side work to be, Even though his teaching position at The Brinton Museum didn’t work out, he does show prep for the museum, aka matting and framing, along with art restoration. It’s not his favorite kind of work, but it helps supplement his income.
“That’s how I got gray hair, doing that, because if you make one mistake, there goes a $10,000 print,” Jereb said, admitting that sometimes he just can’t say no to a restoration project because he feels so bad for the artwork. “It’s like going through a puppy shelter and looking at puppies with big eyes. Damaged artwork isn’t doing anyone anything in a drawer.”
DEFINING HIS STYLE
Many artists have a hard time expressing their inspiration. But Jereb knows himself well.
“A lot of times when I go out, whether it's at a mall or bar or restaurant, there are people who are sometimes trying so hard,” he said. “They’re trying to fit in, to belong, so they act in different ways, and in some cases, animals are the same. ... To me, there is an interesting equation to how animals and humans both act, and sometimes I put them together.”
Jereb is interested in both the contradictions and the similarities between the animal and human realms, and what happens when animals are integrated into a human setting. Whether it’s a naked human admiring a rhino or a bull surveying partiers atop a bar, every scene he creates gives a sneak peek into his imagination.
Jereb prefers to go into the natural world and sketch what he sees, rather than base his imagery off a photo someone else took. And once he’s done observing in the field, he takes that sketch a step farther in the studio.
“I hope I'm not a control freak, but I do like to set up a set of parameters and follow through with them to achieve a certain goal,” he said. “Printmaking is all about taking an idea through a number of different steps, and it’s sort of like cooking – you’ve gotta follow the recipe.”
He’s got those steps down to a fine science.
“Jim Jereb has an innate sense of just enough, which is critical in printmaking – he uses line economically to suggest his topic, leaving infinite room for the imagination,” said Clay Paper Scissors co-owner Camellia El-Antably. “Additionally, he is highly skilled across a variety of printmaking mediums and uses them with masterful skill.”
ADAPTING TO A NEW NORMAL
Although most of his plans for 2020 were turned upside down, Jereb is hopeful he can teach some art workshops this summer and maybe land some work in a few shows. COVID-19 hit him hard, but just like previous obstacles in his career, he hasn’t let it stop him.
Even in non-pandemic times, a career in art is hard enough to pursue, he admitted. But Jereb still offered advice for those interested in giving it a shot.
“It takes a lot of courage to go into the arts,” he said. “It’s not an easily definable role. You can say you’re an artist, but what does that mean when it comes to paying for groceries and stuff? So you have to love what you do … If you're an artist and you don’t love what you’re doing, you ain't going to go anywhere.”
Sidebar:
TO SEE HIS WORK
Jim Jereb's work is on display through Monday, Jan. 25, at Clay Paper Scissors Gallery & Studio, 1513 Carey Ave., Cheyenne But if you want to enjoy his work beyond that, you can mark your calendar for the Western Spirit Art Show & Sale this March at the CFD Old West Museum.
In the meantime, visit his website at www.jimjereb.com.