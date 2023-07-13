Cyclists in a previous Laramie Range Epic come into one of the many well-fortified aid stations that provide racers with food and drink to continue on their race. Such aid stations still need more volunteers to help for the day.
A volunteer in a previous Laramie Enduro Race, now known as the Laramie Range Epic, hands out water as a competitor pedals by.
A competitor in a previous Laramie Range Epic, enjoys a path winding through the aspen trees. The route this year involves the option of one or two laps on a 32-mile course.
There’s still time to enter the Laramie Range Epic mountain bike race that takes place on Pole Mountain on Saturday, July 29. Volunteers also are needed and offer an opportunity for anyone to take part in the event, even if racing is not their cup of tea.
The Laramie Range Epic is the current iteration of what John Guerin, president of Coal Creek Coffee and TAP, started in 1998. Back then the race kicked off in downtown Laramie with a police escort to get the cyclists through town and then on to trails and up Pole Mountain.
“We decided if we had the mass start there we could introduce downtown Laramie to a few hundred racers from around the region, and it could become a source of economic growth for Laramie,” Guerin said. “We worked with the Albany County Tourism board to spread the word. We ran the race for the first three years until the Warren Livestock Ranch was sold in the late 1990’s and we were no longer able to access the Laramie Range directly from Grand Avenue.”
That’s when the race moved entirely up on Pole Mountain and became the Laramie Enduro under the helm, initially, of Laramie resident Rich Vincent. Changes to routes, layouts and race leadership continued to evolve through the years.
For 2023, with Dewey Gallegos, co-owner of the Pedal House, continuing as race director, the event is now named the Laramie Range Epic. The term “enduro” took on new meaning in the world of mountain bike racing; the name change only helped keep up with the changing lingo. The race remains focused on endurance mountain biking, and pedaling cross-country on dirt roads and singletrack trails.
What was once a 72.3-mile course that tested the mettle of even the most experienced and fit racers is now 64 miles, going twice around a 32-mile loop. Each loop includes 3,190 feet of climbing and descending, all at an elevation of over 7,500 feet.
Race planners must have taken heart for those mountain bikers looking for a race that didn’t require as many months of training and preparation. There is now the One-and-Done option where cyclists complete one lap for 32 miles. Those looking for that extra challenge, and potentially more pain, there’s still the Laramie Range Epic with two loops.
One feature that has endured for the past 25 years is the finish-line festivities — a hallmark of the Enduro and Epic races. This year is no different.
“The only thing better than our aid stations is the finish-line part,” Gallegos said. “It doesn’t matter if you are doing the One-and-Done, or the Laramie Range Epic, the finish line will be the place to be with music, food, beverages and cold beer.”
Amanda Harper, volunteer coordinator, said those helping with the event are also invited to join those festivities. She said a few more volunteers are needed, offering a great opportunity for a day in the mountains, cheering on racers and enjoying the final celebration.
“Volunteers are our most valuable asset and are critical to the overall success of the event,” Harper said. “We greatly appreciate the many new and repeat volunteers from Laramie and the surrounding communities.”
One cyclist planning a return to the event after trying it for the first time in 2022 is Laramie resident Kevin Bretting. He admits he is an enthusiastic, but not extreme mountain biker.
“The Epic with its One-and-Done single loop option is the perfect racing experience that leaves me happily tired, after pushing it for some four hours or so,” Bretting said. “I have been riding in that area for years but the Epic takes me on some trails that are hard to commit to by myself. The course markings are very clear and the aid stations give me the confidence to dive into a longer day of riding. The community at the finish line is fun and supportive with great food options.”
If such enthusiasm inspires you to give it a try, registration is via the Laramie Range Epic website, laramierangeepic.com. Since the early-entry deadline has passed, the entry fees now are $120 for One-and-Done and $150 for the Laramie Range Epic. Online entry deadline is July 25. In-person registration is available on July 28 from noon-7 p.m. at the Pedal House with cash payment only. Entry fees at that point are $150 for One-and-Done and $180 for the Laramie Range Epic.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang.