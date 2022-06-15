The Laramie Recreation Center will soon become more accessible to the community as it starts to offer discounts for low-income residents.
Laramie City Council approved the fee changes last week. This will be the first time the center has offered a needs-based discount system. The idea of the change came after the city of Laramie worked with a consulting firm to consider ways to increase use of the facility.
“I think sometimes we fail to recognize that access to things like recreation and exercise facilities are really important,” said Mayor Paul Weaver. “Anything we can do to encourage that type of activity and make it more accessible for people is probably a good move.”
The discount of 50% will apply to residents who are living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, a rate used by other local nonprofits to determine program eligibility.
The latest U.S. Census reports the median income in Albany County to be $51,362 a year and $29,644 per capita, according to city documents.
The annual income threshold for eligibility for the discount program is $53,016 for a family of four, $43,920 for a family of three, $34,848 for a family of two and $25,776 for a single person. Income thresholds for larger family sizes can be found attached to the June 7 agenda at cityoflaramie.org/agendacenter.
Laramie City Council originally considered approving a 30% discount for the program, but changed the number to 50% through an amendment introduced by council member Andrea Summerville.
Summerville had raised concerns about financial issues being a barrier to access the facility at previous meetings.
The discount can be applied to membership for all age ranges, as well as most of the center's youth programs, said Jodi Guerin, the city's recreation manager. Residents will not be able to layer the new fee system with other preexisting discounts.
The program will go into effect in about two weeks, Guerin said.
Users will be able to sign up online or at the Rec Center by presenting a tax summary or other proof of income. Proof of eligibility with other nonprofits that follow the 200% income threshold will be acceptable as well.
After the discount program has been in place for six months, the City Council plans to assess its effectiveness using the data from that time period.
“We’re hoping this is going to be an easier program to implement for families that need some financial help,” Guerin said. “It's been the goal of the city for a long time to provide access to programs for the whole of the community.”