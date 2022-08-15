The Spring Creek Drainage became a river with its own set of rapids after a Saturday storms. It is pictured here looking east from just east of the 13th Street Bridge on Spring Creek Drive. The matted grass above the waterline shows how far the drainage had come down by early evening.
Carol Ryczek/For the Boomerang
A worker assists the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in closing North Cedar Street just north of Snowy Range Road because of flooding Saturday evening.
Laramie residents experienced a bit of extreme weather Saturday as parts of downtown flooded during heavy rainfall.
Most of the city received about 2 inches of rainfall, with amounts varying depending on location. The highest recorded amount was 2.73 inches near the northeastern outskirts of Laramie. The lowest recorded amount of rainfall was a total of 0.11 inches at Laramie Regional Airport, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Shelby Fuller.
The Laramie Police Department warned residents to avoid the areas of 3rd and 4th Streets north of Harney Street on Saturday due to flooding, according to a previous Boomerang report.
A portion of Fox Creek Road near Highway 230 and mile marker five was closed due to damage from the flooding, according to a Facebook post from the Albany County Sherriff's Office. Road and bridge crews are working to make repairs with no estimated reopen time listed as of Monday.
Despite the heavy rainfall, yearly precipitation in Laramie is still below average, Fuller said.
The promising news is that rainfall is above average for the month of August. The airport recorded 1.05 inches of rainfall so far this month, up from the average of 0.57 inches.
The National Weather Service uses the reporting station at the airport for its official data, meaning these numbers could be different for other areas of the city, Fuller said.
A chance of thunderstorms continued through Monday, though there weren’t signs of severe weather as of Monday morning.
The weather is expected to clear up Tuesday and Wednesday before more precipitation is expected Thursday afternoon and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
People in need of assistance after having their homes flood can contact American Red Cross of Wyoming at 1-800-733-2767, according the Albany County Emergency Management Facebook page.