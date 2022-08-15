Laramie residents experienced a bit of extreme weather Saturday as parts of downtown flooded during heavy rainfall.

Most of the city received about 2 inches of rainfall, with amounts varying depending on location. The highest recorded amount was 2.73 inches near the northeastern outskirts of Laramie. The lowest recorded amount of rainfall was a total of 0.11 inches at Laramie Regional Airport, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Shelby Fuller.

