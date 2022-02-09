Paying $550 for a key lime pie may sound a bit extravagant, but those gathered at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center on Saturday weren't there for a bargain — something emcee Peter Parolin reminded them of throughout the night.
The goal of the annual Pie in the Sky event was to raise money for Laramie Reproductive Health by bidding to "pie" someone, and in doing so increase the wellbeing of the community regardless of income level or sexual identity.
The annual fundraiser is one of Laramie Reproductive Health’s largest sources of income, but this year was a record-breaker. Between a dessert auction, pie-in-the-face contest and donation-based admission, the group raised about $13,500.
About 150 people turned out to support LRH and have some fun, even as uncertainty continues to impact social activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This community supports reproductive health care and reproductive health care rights,” former board member Sue Ibarra said of the turnout. “All too often people from (underrepresented and marginalized groups) are stigmatized for their reproductive health care choices.”
Susan Steiner, another former board member, donated money to cover the food for the event, which was catered by Devine Eats, a food truck that donates its profits to local organizations.
In addition to the famed key lime pie from Devine Eats, desserts up for auction included meticulously decorated cannoli, chocolate cookies, cheesecakes and pies all donated by local volunteers.
Gateway Liquors provided the drinks, and Wyoming musician J Shogren provided the ambiance with an acoustic performance.
“It's an opportunity to market our services to the community and come together and just have fun for the evening,” Tess Kilwein, the group's fundraising chairperson said.
Beyond contributing their time, money and resources, some community members also put their faces out front for the cause.
Donors could vote from a slate including state Sen. Chris Rothfuss, Albany County Commissioner Pete Gosar, University of Wyoming Vice Provost Anne Alexander and UW track and field coach Bryan Berryhill to receive a whipped-cream pie to the face from Sheriff Aaron Appelhans.
People who didn’t attend the event in-person could donate online and vote for who would meet this sweet fate. In the end, few escaped unscathed except for Gosar, who donned a pair of goggles and jumpsuit for the occasion.
Alexander, for one, was happy to get a little messy for the cause.
"LRH is an important safety net agency here in Laramie," she said.
The organization prioritizes low-income patients by offering a sliding fee scale with payment plans as low as $5 per month. Four of 10 patients at the clinic live below the poverty line, and almost 60% qualify for the sliding fee scale.
“(The clinic) gives people a place where they can receive these services, especially if they’re in this group that doesn’t qualify for Medicaid but doesn’t have insurance,” volunteer Morgan Lu said.
In the past year, Laramie Reproductive Health provided annual wellness exams for 98 new patients and about 200 existing patients. The clinic also offers basic infertility services, contraceptives, STI testing and infection care, as well as LGBTQ identity affirming health care and referrals.
“When people hear about reproductive health I think they think of women, but that’s not (always) the case,” Kilwein said.
The clinic makes it a point welcome people of all sexual identities and represents transgender and nonbinary voices on its board of directors.
Laramie Reproductive Health has used past donations to increase training and outreach, install new furniture and computer equipment, send educational postcards, install free condom dispensers around town and designate an all gender restroom at the clinic. The group also plans to start offering HPV vaccines to the public.
“We have never locked our doors and never stopped providing exceptional care in our community,” Executive Director Naomi Boldon said.