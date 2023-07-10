The music was loud at Laramie Railroad Depot Park on Saturday as thousands gathered to take part in the 15th annual Laramie Brewfest for Jubilee Days.
Brewers from local and regional vendors — 39 total — filled the park as people flooded in.
“This event is a fun gathering for people to come together in community to drink good beer and support our local brewers, as well as state beers and others,” Brewfest Board Chair Shantel Anderson said. “And this event is serving as a fundraiser for Laramie Main Street Alliance to help us continue development of downtown projects.”
The festival is the largest fundraiser for Laramie Main Street Alliance, with all proceeds going toward projects to fix and improve the downtown area. In past years the profits have gone into bike racks, banners and beautification.
Lines formed from every tent as people waited to get a taste of the beers being offered. Local vendors included: Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, Bond’s Brewery Company, Accomplice Mycro-Pub, and Coal Creek TAP alongside many others.
Every VIP and general admission guest received a cup to use throughout the day.
It would act as their sampling cup at each booth so the brewer would know the person had paid admissions and it lowered waste without having single-use plastic cups.
While walking from booth to booth, visitors would stop at a variety of local food trucks for food before trying more beer.
Each booth was set up with multiple beers to sample from IPAs and lagers to ales and stouts — there was something for everyone’s taste and preference.
“Brewfest is super fun with a lot of great bands and lots of great beer to come and drink,” Anderson said. “It’s a great time to come hang out with friends and just relax and have a chill day in the park and support a good cause.”
Several local bands played while the festivities took place, strongly encouraging visitors to dance, have a good time and enjoy Laramie’s beautiful weather and culture.
“It’s a great place to socialize, try all new beers that come around this season and hang out with friends,” Laramie resident Haley Brogdon said. “I love getting to see the community gather, Laramie weather is perfect for this. It’s not too hot, it’s beautiful — great weather to dance with a cold beer in hand.”
Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.
