The music was loud at Laramie Railroad Depot Park on Saturday as thousands gathered to take part in the 15th annual Laramie Brewfest for Jubilee Days.

Brewers from local and regional vendors — 39 total — filled the park as people flooded in.

Rachel Finch is a University of Wyoming journalism intern with the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus