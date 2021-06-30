City Council members and city employees discussed housing affordability issues in the greater Laramie area during a recent council work session.
As city officials noted during the June 22 meeting, housing is an extremely important aspect in every community. The “health” of housing in a community has huge impacts on the quality of life for community members, as well as the quality of an economy. Through the years, the city of Laramie has engaged in multiple housing studies in order to assess the extent of housing needs in the community.
During a May 25 City Council work session, Brad Enzi, executive director of the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance stressed the importance of tackling the housing crisis in Laramie.
“The more housing we can put on the ground in Laramie, the better opportunity we have to capture a new, mobile workforce and grow our local economy,” Enzi said. He added that during the spring of this year, Laramie lost at least three potential businesses because of the housing situation.
“They couldn’t find suitable housing in Laramie, so they chose Cheyenne instead,” he said.
A month later, city officials laid down the framework for discussion around the housing issue. During the June 22 work session, city Planning Manager Derek Teini and City Manager Janine Jordan presented pertinent data to members of the City Council.
WHY IS HOUSING IMPORTANT?
“What we’re seeing … is a lot of societal changes that are affecting housing. Right now, the Rocky Mountain West is one of the fastest growing regions in the United States. With that, we have housing strain and housing supply issues,” Teini said.
He added that many communities, particularly in the Mountain West, are finding that unaffordable housing options have led to difficulties for working people. Unaffordable housing has ultimately resulted in lower qualities of life for many workers. If working people are priced out of the housing market, it becomes difficult for communities to grow and for businesses to grow. The overall economy suffers.
“If you think about our effort to create jobs, those jobs must have a place to rest their heads at night. That’s why housing matters,” Jordan said.
Teini added: “Having a healthy housing economy is important for a lot of reasons. Without a healthy housing economy, communities begin to see issues such as ‘brain drain’ (referring to the exodus of a talented, skilled workforce from a community), income disparities and decreased quality of life.”
HOUSING REALITIES IN LARAMIE
In 2015, the city of Laramie partnered with an outside consultant, Hanna: Keelan Associates, for a housing study and 15-year housing plan. The 2015 study noted that by 2030, Laramie should see an additional housing demand of 4,106 units in order to maintain a healthy, growing community and economy. This included both owner-occupied and rental-occupied units. The goals outlined by the 2015 included:
• A community housing initiative to encourage housing development. This included the development of 1,538 new units by 2020 (630 owner occupied/898 rentals), and half of these units being dedicated to people 55 or older;
• Increase housing variety, such as more units accessible to people living with disabilities or community members with lower incomes;
• The preservation of existing owner and rental housing stock (historic preservation, rehabilitation programs for the elderly or those with low income);
• Financing housing development through state or federal funds, tax increment financing and other housing incentives;
• Reducing barriers to fair housing choices (rent control, rental quality, landlord/rental relationships, establishment of fair housing policies);
• Rental property occupancy permit process, which would include a rental registry and inspection;
• Enhance mobile home parks through RV space conversions and aesthetic improvements.
Laramie has not kept pace with these goals as of this year. Between 2013-20, Laramie added only 451 new single-family homes and 69 multifamily homes.
“When we look at our economic data deeply … our housing is not an outgrowth of being a college town,” Jordan said. “It’s not inevitable, and it’s not being driven purely by demographic trends that students bring to a college town.”
A survey by the Wyoming Business Council, based on 2017 census data, noted Albany County had some of the least affordable housing of all the 23 counties in Wyoming. Additionally, 55% of housing in Albany County was built before 1980.
“Our home value to income ratio is similar to Colorado, and really doesn’t look like Wyoming at all,” Jordan said. She explained Albany County had a very low median household income, especially in the prime working age groups of 25- to 44-year-olds.
In Laramie, this age group has a median income of $53,000 per household. In Cheyenne and Fort Collins, it’s between $70,000 and $75,000 for the same age group. In Laramie, the overall median income is around $45,000, while the median home value is $210,000. By contrast, Cheyenne’s overall median income is around $63,000, with a median home value of $202,000. That means that the average income in Cheyenne is $20,000 more per year than Laramie, but the Cheyenne housing market is more affordable.
“We are losing workers due to the home value-to-income ratio,” Jordan said. She added that while quantity of housing is an issue, the quality of housing is a big problem, too.
Jordan also noted Laramie has an unusually high number of people spending more than 30% of their income on housing. The more community members spend on their housing, the less money they have to spend in the local economy.
According to the Thrive economy development plan and housing survey from 2020 (available on the city of Laramie website), Laramie residents want to see more housing choice and affordability. Beyond single-family homes, these housing choices include cottages and bungalows, accessory dwelling units, duplexes and triplexes and townhomes.
“A lot of people want a pallet of options in order to meet their housing needs and have a good quality of life,” Teini said about the 2020 Thrive housing study.
Teini further explained certain Laramie development codes could be preventing the availability of housing choices. A city code audit revealed the codes favor larger lots, shorter houses and excessive parking requirements. However, Jordan notes the housing problem cannot be solved solely by changing city code. It’s a much more complex issue. Actions and strategies will need to be more diverse and all encompassing.
FUTURE DISCUSSIONS
The City Council and city employees agreed further discussions were needed over the next few months to tackle these issues.
In future work sessions, City Council will plan to discuss further policy directions to improve housing affordability in the community, as well as action steps, such as code audit changes and public/private partnerships and development incentives.
All information from the 2020 Thrive Laramie Housing Strategy can be found on the city’s website at www.cityoflaramie.org/1117/Thrive-Laramie-Housing. Information about future City Council meetings and agendas can also be found on the city website at www.cityoflaramie.org.