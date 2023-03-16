The snow is deep. Snow fences, designed to capture snow to keep it off nearby highways, are filled to capacity with drifts higher than the fences. The prairie is snow-covered except where wind action blows areas clear. Pronghorn gather in these scarce clearings.

Nearly all basins in Wyoming are over 100% of the 30-year average in the amount of water in the snow. The Laramie Basin is at 123% of average, while the Upper North Platte is at 129% of average.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus