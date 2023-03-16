Snow fences, designed to keep snow off nearby highways, are filled to capacity near Medicine Bow. Laramie has been in a “snow hole” much of this winter, managing to dodge most of the big dumps of snow.
While the Laramie and the surrounding prairie is already snow-free, that is not the case a short distance away. Thanks to a “snow hole” Laramie has been spared much of the big snow this season, but the drifted snow around the Fossil Cabin near Medicine Bow shows snow has been considerable there.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Large pillows of drifted snow are common not that far from Laramie, while the city itself is nearly snow-free thanks to terrain and the wind direction of most of the storms this season.
The snow is deep. Snow fences, designed to capture snow to keep it off nearby highways, are filled to capacity with drifts higher than the fences. The prairie is snow-covered except where wind action blows areas clear. Pronghorn gather in these scarce clearings.
Nearly all basins in Wyoming are over 100% of the 30-year average in the amount of water in the snow. The Laramie Basin is at 123% of average, while the Upper North Platte is at 129% of average.
In spite of such snow coverage, that is not the case in and immediately around Laramie. Here the prairie is brown and snow-free. We walk clear sidewalks and can even bike around town on dry pavement.
Traveling north, the snow appears about 15 miles out and increases rapidly. By Bosler the vacant buildings are surrounded by 8-foot drifts. The Fossil Cabin near Medicine Bow has dirt-flecked snow rising halfway up the dinosaur-bone walls around the building.
Laramie is in a “snow hole.” This refers to an area where the snow doesn’t fall much, while piling up in nearby areas. Snow holes occur primarily because of terrain and the wind direction of the storms. Don Day Jr. explains this phenomenon for Laramie on his March 3, 2023 DayWeather podcast dayweatherpodcast.com.
“It is a unique topographical situation,” Day said in his podcast. “Laramie has been robbed of the bigger snows this year, even while there has been a lot of snow not that far away.”
To understand what is happening, Day said it helps to understand some weather basics. When air rises, say as it goes over a mountain, the temperature drops and humidity increases, as does the chance for rain or snow. This is called an upslope. When air descends, such as going down a mountain, temperature rises, humidity decreases and the processes that create rain or snow are stymied. This is called a downslope.
“Which side of a mountain you are on can really make a difference in whether you get a lot of snow, a little snow or no snow,” Day said.
Laramie’s placement in the Laramie Valley is key to why it has dodged big snowfall this season.
The Snowy Range to the west and the Laramie Range to the east essentially protect Laramie. Of course, Laramie sees some significant storms, but that occurs primarily based on the prevailing wind direction.
This season California has been getting hammered with snow. The Heavenly ski resort at Lake Tahoe reports 527 inches of snow so far this season. The snowpack there is 246% of average. From California, the storms continue into the Rocky Mountains and arrive in our area from the west-southwest. Coming from that direction means they bump into both the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains. The air rises because of the mountainous terrain. That means the snow falls, blanketing not only both mountain ranges but also the towns of Encampment, Saratoga and Rawlins.
“The moisture comes over the mountains then starts to downslope as it comes off the mountain,” Day said. “There’s still plenty of snow falling in places like Centennial, but then the air dries out before getting to Laramie. With the majority of storms this season coming in from the west-southwest, it creates a snow hole over Laramie.”
If arctic cold arrives before the southwest winds take over, the cold creates a bubble over Laramie. When that happens, snow falls in Laramie because air rises to get over the fake mountain.
“This season the timing has been off,” Day said. “The arctic air has been arriving too late to negate the downsloping winds.”
When winds come from the northeast the Laramie Range plays the spoiler. The air rises on the east slope of the Laramie Range, but Laramie is in a downslope and avoids the snow dump again. As the wind continues across the basin, it hits the Snowy Range and, because of the upslope condition, dumps snow on Centennial and the east side of the Snowy Range. Therefore, even with a northeast wind, Laramie misses the snow while Centennial and the Snowy Range get clobbered.
“It all depends on what the wind direction is doing,” Day said. “For Laramie to get a big storm, some component of the storm needs to come in from the northwest. It’s a very narrow wind direction to create an upslope in Laramie.”
While spring officially arrives Monday, there’s still plenty of snowfall ahead. Watch the wind direction. Get the snow shovels ready if the wind comes in from the northwest; that’s when the snow hole disappears and we could get clobbered.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at news@laramieboomerang.com.