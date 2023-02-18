West Side houses-smokestack shadow

The Union Pacific Railroad smokestack, the only remnant of the once-bustling railroad shops that employed many West Side residents, casts a strong early morning shadow across houses on South Pine Street in 2022.

 Judy Knight/Courtesy

Editor’s note: This is the second part of a three-part series about the history of the West Side in Laramie.

Probably the most cohesive neighborhood in Laramie is the West Side — not to be confused with West Laramie, which is beyond Interstate 80. There’s a sense of place for folks living on the West Side which explains much of its attractiveness — a strong attachment that may seem unusual to residents of other Laramie neighborhoods.

Judy Knight is collection manager at the Laramie Plains Museum who came to Laramie in 1965 to teach at the University of Wyoming. A third story in this series will focus on getting across the railroad tracks to reach the West Side.

