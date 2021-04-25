Editor's note: The founder of the second of the two Laramie-based companies selected, High Plains Biochar, declined to comment.
Two Laramie startups have been selected in the nationally ranked gener8tor gBETA Cheyenne spring 2021 startup accelerator program. On Friday, the two completed the second week meeting mentors and solidifying business strategy.
The two startups are Teal — a smart glasses company that integrates cameras and displays for livestreaming video content, and High Plains Biochar, a USDA certified carbon-negative bio-tech business that efficiently converts biomass (such as wood chips) into biochar, a substance typically used in soil amendment, or improving soil with additional materials.
During the seven-week program, designed to serve as an intensive and highly individualized coaching session, Teal and High Plains Biochar will connect with local and national networks of mentors, customers, corporate partners and — most importantly — investors, according to an official statement.
“As an accelerator (program) it’s meant to be fast and furious,” Baylie Evans, director of gBETA Cheyenne said.
Evans said throughout the entire program and in increments of 20-minute introductions, founders are introduced to as many as 45 different patent attorneys, financial advisors/experts, or engineers or entrepreneurs in their respective industries.
“[In business] it’s a lot about who you know,” Evans said, and gBETA helps access and expand the resources of expertise available to startups.
TEAL IN ACTION
“(Smart glasses) are the new frontier for the tech industry,” Mark Poderis said. He is the founder of Teal.
“It’s really this incredibly exciting sector of tech … that I want to be a part of.”
Poderis chose smart glasses with miniature cameras and other “super tiny” electronics integrated into the frames because of the ever growing content creators on social platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Tik Tok.
“There is a huge population of people that want to express themselves … and share their perspectives and opinions of the world,” Poderis said.
The product concept is straightforward and user friendly: the frames have a built in camera — which resemble a normal pair of prescription glasses — and designed to sync with a Teal smartphone application once the user presses the “Go LIVE” button. Once live, whatever the user “sees” through the lenses is uploaded simultaneously to their network platform.
Additionally, viewers can audibly live comment on the stream and the user can respond directly and in real time.
But how is this possible, considering there isn’t a speaker? Each pair of frames has a “privacy speaker” — more commonly known as a bone conduction speaker — built into the stems of the eyewear that will rest against the dome-shaped bone protrusions behind the ear.
The ear is divided into three sections: external, middle and inner. The inner ear houses the cochlea — a snail-like structure that contains the organ of corti. It is here where sound is converted between the brain and ear through neural messages, according to MedlinePlus.
In short, physical sound vibrations from the glasses are transmitted directly through skin and bones, carried to the cochlea and converted into electrical signals that are eventually translated by the brain and heard by the user.
The process is streamlined and in real time, a selling point for Teal. The thesis, as Poderis put it, is that content creators are able to seamlessly livestream any moment and engage with their viewers in a truly authentic way.
“It’s real conversations,” Poderis said, for content creators who already have a large follower base.
MOVING FORWARD
Currently, Teal is still in the “pre-seed” stage and perfecting a marketable prototype. At this point, Poderis is gathering feedback from his target customer users (established and widely-followed content creators) about what they would like to see in the product.
“It’s really important to not just be normal and do all the things that users expect, but going above and beyond and really delight them,” he said.
He added actively communicating with customers not only promotes the product, but provides an opportunity for him to really create something they love.
This business approach is what won him a spot in the gBETA spring startup cohort.
“Mark had a really great strategy for entering the market … [and] he had built a really good team of experienced people,” Evans said, who helped select Teal and four other startups.
Evans said his use of influencers and established content creators provided a unique advantage in that smart glasses users will market the product to a wide, routine audience by simply using them.
“We felt confident that he and his team could pull it off,” Evans said.
Although he doesn’t yet have a product to sell, Poderis stated in an email that Teal is in collaboration with AM Technology out of Colorado for their rapid prototype, which is being offered to approximately 780,000 followers behind content creators for trial use.
Likewise, Poderis disclosed that he is in conversation with a few content creators, including an Instagramer who has 500,000 followers. He respectfully declined naming any, however, as he has not entered any agreements with them.
With the help of the gBETA accelerator program, Poderis plans to conduct product assembly at a small warehouse in Wyoming, though admits that capital for such an endeavor is likely a few years out.
GENER8TOR/gBETA
gener8tor was established in Madison, Wisconsin in 2012 with the mission to bring capital and economic growth to middle America.
“There’s a lot of capital opportunity in Silicon Valley and east coast, west coast … but a lot less in so-called ‘heartland,’” Evans said.
After realizing other middle and western states could benefit from similar accelerator programs, gener8tor expanded through the gBETA local programs. Cheyenne adopted gBETA last year and plans to implement two cohorts annually.
“(gBETA) is localized, however, can still tap into a national network,” Evans said. She added gener8tor tries to encompass local mentors and businesses with national networks and provide as much opportunity for "venturecapable" startups that will ultimately drive economic growth.
“We’re helping them help us,” she said.
Former Laramie-based businesses Engineering Design Group is a 2020 gBETA Cheyenne participant; BuildSquare (Thermopolis), Piggyback Cocktail Company (Casper) and BeautyScripts’ (Jackson) are other 2021 participants.