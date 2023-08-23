Nearly two years after being arrested and escorted off the Laramie High School premises, Grace Smith and her parents Andy and Erin Smith filed a complaint on Aug. 8 with District Court of Albany County to sue Albany County School District 1.

The complaint alleges that Grace Smith’s First Amendment rights were violated and that the ACSD1 Board of Trustees at that time exceeded their delegation of power over the implementation and enforcement of mask mandates in the fall of 2021.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

