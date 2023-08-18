Laramie Valley Chapel has stood tall at the east end of town since its construction in 2008.
Every Sunday, many families and friends from around the community fill the surrounding parking lot and then the pews. But recently the congregation has outgrown their place of worship.
Discussion of a new building began a few years ago and was pushed to the surface following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well, we have talked about it for a number of years. When we moved into this current building we had not finished the basement and we thought we had room to grow but God really filled this building up so fast and our congregation immediately doubled,” Church Administrator Don Barnes said. “It’s been a process we’ve been talking about for a long time and just never felt the time was right. But then with COVID-19, it really became so evident that we needed to do this.”
The couple years of the pandemic was a special time for the church with one of its largest spikes of newcomers.
The followers still met every Sunday outside of the chapel during those hard times.
“Every Sunday morning was beautiful and calm. We could meet outside and people could space as they wanted to,” Barnes said. “It was really amazing. We were outside, which was a great billboard for the community to see and people would just come by and say, ‘Oh, you’re meeting. We want to come meet here.’”
Senior Pastor Dr. Paul Martin later presented preliminary plans to the congregation to start thinking about construction of a new building and hopes for the future. The project when finished is estimated to cost $10 million.
“When we have any kind of special project like this, we bring it to the people and lay out the cost,” Martin said. “We tell them we want to pray about this and so they prayed about it for a couple of weeks. Then we had pledge cards and a third of the money was given upfront so now we trust the Lord to provide all of it.”
Martin continued by mentioning three things he asked the congregation to consider: “Protection, provision and participation.”
Following the completion of construction, members of the congregation plan to help paint and pull together the new structure as a way to participate in their church.
“God has gifted this church with many skilled people, not to the scale of putting up the walls and all those things, but we figured we can do so much of the inside stuff,” Barnes said. “Just getting it ready as the winter goes on so we can be using that building by this time next summer.”
The new building will be a gathering place for the entire church. As it stands now, there are two different services offered throughout the week to stagger the number of people in the chapel.
“We missed fellowship because we’re not all together as one church family,” Barnes said. “We’re just looking forward to being together again and we’re hoping to grow and get back to services.”
The structure will be 40,000 square feet, half will go to fellowship and worship and the other half devoted to classrooms for youth ministry.
The original chapel will remain as is to be used for other events including: weddings, fellowships, classroom space, small groups, and the original basement will be used for ministry work.
“During the school year there’s always a mom’s group here or ladies group that meets here,” Martin said. “The building is used all the time. People love that chapel for weddings. It is a great place for weddings and the venue seats up to 300 before starting to push it. So we’ll still get a lot of use out of it.”
