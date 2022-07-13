Miss Wyoming spends her time doing many things, but her commitment to dance empowers all through their unique bodies and appearances. Born and raised in Laramie, she offers dance classes across the state.
After Emma Broyle’s victory to become the reigning Miss America in December, Hazel Homer-Wambeam, a theater and dance performance student at the University of Wyoming, found herself inspired to compete for the titles of Miss Wyoming and Miss America.
Both Broyles and Homer-Wambeam have been named Distinguished Young Women for their states, showing the local woman her potential path to the crown.
Like all women competing for the Miss America scholarship, Homer-Wambeam spends much of her time either making appearances throughout the community or working on a social impact project, a combination of her interests in dance and body positivity.
Homer-Wambeam’s EveryBODY Dance initiative provides people of varying shapes, sizes and genders an opportunity to embrace what their bodies are capable of. Body positivity is a huge part of Homer-Wambeam’s reason for choosing to create the program, having experienced negative comments for her Jewish features.
“A lot of people have made comments about my ‘Jewish nose’ and also my ‘Jewish curly hair,’ which is something I’m sticking to,” said Homer-Wambeam. “I really want it to stay curly and natural for nationals.”
With the potential to be the second Jewish woman to win Miss America, she’s the first Jewish Miss Wyoming and has chosen to focus on the empowerment of all people by embracing their bodies in her dance class.
Having experienced negative comments about her ethnicity, Homer-Wambeam said she understands the barriers that exist for people trying to enter into activities that expect a specific “look” for participants. Centering body positivity in her social impact project meant breaking down barriers for people with a variety of appearances, genders and abilities, encouraging them to try dance.
While body positivity might seem far from what people expect from previous Miss America programs, Homer-Wambeam began competing after the scholarship organization launched “Miss America 2.0,” a set of changes to promote the empowerment of competitors rather than objectification.
“One of the main reasons that I decided to start participating in this organization is because of the changes being made at the national level,” Homer-Wambeam said.
As a feminist and advocate for body positivity, the Miss America organization’s new platform represents her beliefs much more than its previous agenda.
The competition no longer includes a swimsuit competition, and the evening gown category was shifted to focus on poise, being more of a red-carpet style event than one focusing on beauty or fashion.
Physical appearance also is no longer a part of the judging process. Homer-Wambeam’s said her beliefs fit in with Miss America’s new agenda, which shifts away from pageantry and toward empowerment.
The updated Miss America “provides leadership experience, it provides avenues for learning and growing and just perfecting your abilities in areas of public speaking, community service and talent,” Homer-Wambeam said.
The Miss America 2.0 platform promotes education, leadership and a variety of other routes to women’s empowerment. While she respects and looks up to the women who previously dedicated their time to Miss America as competitors and organizers, Homer-Wambeam said she’s excited to be a part of its evolution.
“There’s an emphasis on women’s voices, women’s opinions, women’s involvement in their community and their leadership skills,” she said. “Those are all things I really support and I personally am a feminist, so I really appreciated that direction.”
Homer-Wambeam, who became Miss Wyoming in June, regularly posts about her social impact project and the road to Miss America on her Instagram, @missamericawy.