As the world was reacting to the death and funeral for Mikhail Gorbachev last week, many in Laramie were reflecting on the time the former Soviet leader visited the Gem City.
Gorbachev died Aug. 30 at age 91, prompting national leaders from around the globe to remember the man and his policies that, while at times controversial, ushered in reforms that helped bring an end to the Cold War. He also helped mend some of the deep philosophical chasms that separate Russia from the West.
But 11 years before his death, Gorbachev made a historic visit to the University of Wyoming as an invited speaker.
Gorbachev in Laramie
Here’s what former Laramie Boomerang writer Aerin Curtis wrote at the time about Gorbachev’s Oct. 14, 2011 visit.
A man who once helped his country walk away from the likelihood of nuclear war offered advice for the future to a crowd of more 6,000 at the University of Wyoming.
Described by former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo., as “a guy who took risks and changed the world,” former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev spoke to an enthusiastic audience in the UW Arena-Auditorium.
He was invited by the office of UW President Tom Buchanan and received a speaker’s fee of $125,000.
Gorbachev, who spoke through an interpreter, said there continues to be a need for alliances between countries and a need for governments to listen to their people.
Throughout his speech, which preceded a set of questions from UW students, he offered examples from his work with the Soviet Union in the period leading up to the end of the Cold War and international arms race.
“We live in a global world,” he said. “Can we be satisfied in the state between our two nations?”
In asking what can be done to improve international relations, he referenced former U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s words that countries cannot be concerned with only their safety.
“Either we will have peace for all or there will be not peace at all,” Gorbachev said. “Today, I think we fully understand the importance.”
However, he also said that governments need to listen to their citizens in bringing about change, using the example of work in the Soviet Union near the end of the Cold War. However, while he stressed that problems remain that need to be solved, like poverty and world hunger, protestors should look at the problems and not be distracted by people who use violence.
“I don’t want to scare you,” he said. “But you must know that the world needs solutions. … It is in a state of trouble and confusion.”
However, while he said that change is sometimes necessary, the Nobel Peace Prize winner also said it can be challenging and stressed patience.
“The world, unfortunately, hasn’t become more secure,” Gorbachev said. “We have some elements and new institutions, but not … a mechanism that was based on international and regional global institutions.
“It hasn’t been built — there is still just reactions to problems, (so only) when it thunders we begin to think about the rain.”
Gorbachev added that he has seen people from different countries learn to work together in the past and that is still possible.
In response to a question, Gorbachev said his advice to future leaders is to never panic.
“There will be failure,” he said. “But the most important thing is to persevere.”
All eyes on Russia
As the United States and rest of the nations of the world now watch as Russian President Vladimir Putin postures and threatens to escalate aggression against Ukraine and its allies, he continues to distance himself from his predecessor.
“I want to thank him for my childhood of freedom, which we don’t have today,” said mourner Ilya, a financial services worker in his early 30s who declined to give his last name, during a viewing before Gorbachev’s burial.
“I am a son of perestroika,” he said, using the Russian word for Gorbachev’s reform or reconstruction initiatives.
“I’d like us to have more people like him in our history,” said another mourner, Yulia Prividennaya. “We need such politicians to settle the situation in the world when it’s on the verge of World War III.”
Notably absent from the funeral was Putin.
Asked what specific business would keep Putin busy Saturday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the president was scheduled to have a series of working meetings, an international phone call and needs to prepare for a business forum in Russia’s Far East that he’s expected to attend this week.
Saturday’s ceremony had all the trappings befitting a state funeral except the name, including the national flag draping Gorbachev’s coffin, with goose-stepping guards firing shots in the air and a small band playing the Russian anthem, which uses the same melody as the Soviet anthem.
But officially declaring a state funeral for Gorbachev would have obliged Putin to attend it and would have required Moscow to invite foreign leaders, something that it was apparently reluctant to do amid soaring tensions with the West after Russia sent troops to Ukraine.