There’s one place in Laramie where people visit from around the country to find anything from a taxidermized mountain lion to a delicate table setting.
For decades, Bart’s Flea Market has been a destination for 200 daily shoppers and collectors in search of items from the market’s 95 vendors hailing from Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.
When the store’s building lease expires Aug. 31, it will mark an end to a decades-long legacy of adding a little whimsy to the lives of shoppers and sellers.
“We all thought we’d be able to continue doing business here,” said Gary Crawford, who’s owned Bart’s for the past 10 years. “It’s become an institution in Laramie.”
Along with the floors and a roof heaving in need of repairs, the structural integrity of the building is suspect, Crawford said. The owners of the building spent $9,000 on engineers to investigate out what was wrong, and ultimately learned that it would cost $400,000 to make the necessary repairs to keep the the doors open.
The building was built in 1964 off Interstate 80 along Soldier Springs Road. Crawford said it’s also on the site of a gypsum deposit, which is the source of the construction issues.
“It served its purpose and reached its limit of usage,” he said of the aging structure.
The sudden, unexpected end to a years-long Laramie institution has been a shock and surprise for many Bart’s customers, who have approached Crawford in the store or lamented their sorrows in more than 100 collective comments on Facebook.
Despite the good-natured suggestions from many on how to keep the flea market open, there has not been a financially or logically feasible option for moving the store to a new location, Crawford said.
All about the people
Some customers come to Bart’s searching for specific collector’s items, while others simply enjoy walking through the rows and rows of items and considering the stories behind products ranging from a sheepherder’s wagon to a vintage Coca-Cola bottle.
For as much as the management at Bart’s tried to make shopping a special experience, the customers responded to the call tenfold.
Throughout the years, Crawford met famous artists and the maestro of a philharmonic orchestra in Australia. There was even one day when a woman — bearing a striking resemblance to Lady Gaga — came into the store surrounded by a mysterious entourage.
“Some interesting people shop at Bart’s. It’s incredible,” Crawford said. “I think it’s important to open your mind to people as they come in.”
While the pending closure marks a sad time for Bart’s employees, vendors and customers, the change will not be all sad for Crawford. He had originally planned on selling the business after a 10-year stint.
Now 68 years old, Crawford plans to spend his time after the closure working on his cabins in the mountains and spending part of his winters in Hawaii.
While he’s already traded out his typical Western wear for a Hawaiian shirt, his post-Bart’s life won’t be retirement, just more time to do what he wants to do, Crawford said.
Current Bart’s vendors, on the other hand, aren’t as sure about where they’re going. For Noble Faulk, the final weeks will be focused on selling as many items as possible to avoid having to bring them home with him.
Beyond logistical concerns, vendors wonder how the absence of Bart’s will impact the community of collectors and secondhand goods enthusiasts who come to Laramie to buy and sell.
Other vendors talked about how their favorite part of Bart’s is simply walking around and socializing with each other and visitors.
“It’s going to leave a hole in the community,” Faulk said.