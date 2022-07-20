Gary Crawford

Gary Crawford has owned Bart’s Flea Market for 10 years. The collection of vendors is closing in August, prompted by structural issues with the building.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

There’s one place in Laramie where people visit from around the country to find anything from a taxidermized mountain lion to a delicate table setting.

For decades, Bart’s Flea Market has been a destination for 200 daily shoppers and collectors in search of items from the market’s 95 vendors hailing from Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.

Bart's Flea Market

Customers peruse the sales floor of Bart's Flea Market on Monday morning. The store will close at the end of August.;

