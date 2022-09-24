“It’s not a bit about building a rod.”
That sentiment, expressed by U.S. army veteran Jim Ohrmumd, seemed to contradict what two dozen area veterans were concentrating on as they learned to assemble and personalize fly rods.
The men and women were students in a free weekly class in rod building and fly tying in Laramie offered through the Laramie Chapter of the Platte River Veterans Fly Fishing. It builds on a national program called “Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing,” which uses fly fishing as a way to help heal the physical and mental challenges that veterans face upon returning home.
The progam is offered free to veterans, and is supported by donations, Maron Davis, one of the local teachers and founders of the program, said.
He acknowledged that the completed fly rod was only one benefit of the program.
“The goals of the program are to build a fly rod of good quality; teach you to tie flies that will catch fish, and take you fishing,” Davis, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran said. “But the most important thing in the program is the camaraderie we see developing between all the vets.”
Though the camaraderie is a draw for many of the students, the class does allow them to create their own, effective fly rods and flies.
The rods are graphite, and come with a kit including the handle and guides. They are wrapped with thread and decorated with service emblems or decorative stickers. The dozens of colors of thread are catalogued by number.
At Thursday’s class, much of the work focused on wrapping colored string around the base of the rod and the places that hold the eyelets (the small round metal holders for the line).
“They make sure the handle is square, then decide what they want the rod to look like. They can put whatever they want on it,” Davis said.
If the level of concentration demonstrated on Thursday is any indication, “wrapping string” doesn’t begin to describe the care and detail needed to make a rod that has the right amount of flexibility and strength.
“The fish don’t care” what the rod looks like, Davis said, a sentiment that was repeated several times during the class, usually to reassure a new student whose wraps did not turn out as expected.
The fish may not care, but the rod builders do.
“Some have a design in mind, others do not. One student who had never tried wrapping before started doing a spiral. It turned out beautifully,” he said.
Benjamin Davidson, who served for 20 years in the U.S. Navy’s submarine force, said he was creating a pattern that resembled the markings of a brook trout.
“This is going to be my first serious foray into fly fishing,” Davidson said. “The first picture of me, I was six months old, is one of me with my mom out fishing for Brookies. This will be that pattern.”
Veterans who are returning for their second year help the new students.That willingness to help is another benefit of the class, Davis said.
Darleen Hansen, a U.S. Navy veteran, experienced a stroke in 2007, and said she is taking the class to “reboot my brain.” She credited her classmates with helping her get to class and helping her with some of the more detailed parts of rod construction.
“Jim (Bublitz, a co-founder of the Laramie chapter) and I will stand back and watch the old vets and the new ones, and their camaraderie together. When they come in we have vets that have never fly fished. When you build these rods as well as you can, you can make everything goes away. PTSD goes away,” Davis said.
Davis said a previous year’s student had been coping with the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress when be started the class.
“He really came out of his shell,” Davis said. “A psychologist asked him, ‘You are so much better than you were three months ago. What did you do?’”
His answer, Davis said, was “Building rods and tying flies.”