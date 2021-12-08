Boomerang Writer
As the days get shorter and holiday lights begin twinkling around town, there seems to be one fundamental holiday ingredient missing so far this winter: snow.
Laramie’s seasonal snowfall is stuck at 25% or less of normal, with the last significant snowfall happening more than a month ago on Nov. 2, which accounted for the month’s total of 2.5, said Michael Charnick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne.
Snowy Range Ski Area got 6 inches of snow Monday night just in time for its opening Friday. The resort previously had to push back its original opening date a week from last Friday because of a lack of snow.
The front side of the mountain will be open thanks to snowmaking operations. That includes the Pioneer, Virginian and Chute chairlifts and Colt magic carpet, said Bob Maddox, founder and resort “Ski-E-O.”
“We’ve finished 11 seasons and probably had four where we’ve had to stage the opening,” Maddox said, adding that it would take four or five more 24-hour days of snowmaking to fully open the resort.
Alpine skiers aren’t the only ones frantically checking the weather report.
The Laramie High School Nordic Team already had its first race in Casper, set for this weekend, cancelled because of the lack of snow.
While the team can normally compete by the second weekend in December, past delays also have seemed to follow the La Niña weather pattern, said coach Becca Watson. The team is making due by using an array of dryland training tactics like roller skiing, strength training and running with poles.
Watson heard there’s snow in Cody, and hoes it will stick around for the team’s race next weekend.
Kelly Steiner, president of the Medicine Bow Nordic Association, said the trails in the area now have “zero” snow, but that it isn’t completely unusual.
“If we can ski on Thanksgiving, that’s great,” Steiner said. “If we can’t ski on Christmas, that means, ‘Uh oh, we’re getting a real late start,’ like we had last year.”
The start of the winter season has been dominated by a large pressure system above the western United States that is pushing the storm track north into Canada and largely missing Wyoming, Charnick said.
This, in combination with a mild La Niña in the Pacific, is resulting in dry weather for Wyoming that worsens in central and southern Colorado, while northern Montana and Idaho are receiving more precipitation.
While warm weather in December isn’t normal, it’s not unprecedented either. Charnick said the dearth of precipitation is likely caused by a combination of factors such as pressure and La Niña that, while their cause is hard to determine, could happen more often because of climate change.
“It’s hard to say one particular event caused it,” Charnick said. “The question is, are we seeing these events more and more frequently?”
Despite the dry beginning to the season, there should be a reprieve coming in the next few days with snow expected Thursday afternoon through midmorning Friday. Early estimates predict 3-6 inches of snowfall in Laramie before things clear up for the rest of the week.
While high winds are letting up for now, Charnick noted that high wind advisories will likely be frequent in the coming weeks as it’s the “core of high-wind season.”
Steiner said that although the start to the Nordic ski season varies, grooming will start as soon as there is enough snow to work without harming the machinery. He also said there should be plenty of backcountry skiing options available before that.
“Just because we’re not grooming doesn’t mean you can’t still ski,” Steiner said.
Until Mother Nature puts the area into full-on snow season, skiers will have to remain patient.