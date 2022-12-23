LOVELL — A Las Vegas man was sentenced Dec. 13 to 10 years in prison for distributing counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl, resulting in the death of Steven Corr Jr., a Cowley native who died at the age of 30 in 2019.

Daniel Anguiano, 43, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to distributing a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, according to the news release by the United States Department of Justice.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus