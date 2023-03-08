Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne

CASPER — Wyoming prides itself on having one of the only citizen legislatures in the country — a legislature made up of people who live and work in the communities they govern.

But the expectations for Wyoming lawmakers now are very different than the ones they experienced in the state’s early days. Issues tend to be more complicated. Workloads have increased. Attending to obligations like full-time work outside of legislative duties isn’t easy, leading some to worry that Wyomingites who might otherwise run for the Legislature don’t end up doing so simply because they can’t afford to.

