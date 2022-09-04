Wyoming State Penitentiary

The Wyoming State Penitentiary as seen in Google Earth. Under a proposed law, aerial photography of prisons would be illegal. A draft bill would exempt satellite imagery.

Lawmakers are scheduled to consider five draft trespass-related bills in mid-September. They include measures that would criminalize aerial photography of prisons, flying drones “into the immediate reaches” of airspace over private property, and crossing private property to collect antlers on public land.

The draft bill, Prohibiting drones over penal institutions, raises potential conflicts with the First Amendment, the bedrock constitutional clause guaranteeing free speech, an attorney with a national news photographers group said.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

