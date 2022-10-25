Sen. Chris Rothfuss-power deregulation

Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, left, speaks on April 25, 2022, in Casper at a joint state legislative committee discussion of his bill on limited power deregulation.

 Jonathan Make/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Lawmakers will consider draft legislation to allow large consumers of electricity — such as crypto-currency and blockchain miners, chip manufacturers and data centers — to contract for power outside the regulated utility market.

Proponents say it’s a means to attract new businesses that require significant amounts of electricity — more than Wyoming’s established utilities can quickly build — and that are currently setting up shop in deregulated markets like Texas. Others warn that any form of deregulation is a risky proposition that could result in higher costs and less reliability for the remaining customers who cannot opt out of the regulated utility market.

WyoFile.com is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus