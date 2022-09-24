Lander real estate

A home for sale in Lander in 2020.

 Katie Klingsporn/WyoFile

Wyoming lawmakers are considering several ways to ease the burden of soaring property taxes on residents.

The Joint Revenue Committee moved forward with five proposals during its meeting last week in Casper. These include a measure that would change the qualifications for a property tax refund program and another to give the Legislature greater flexibility to provide exemptions to residential properties.

