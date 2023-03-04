CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature voted Wednesday to override six of Gov. Mark Gordon’s line-item vetoes to the supplemental budget.

Gordon sent a letter the evening of Feb. 25 to House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, that explained his position on 21 line-item vetoes to the appropriations bill. While he said it was gratifying the budget submitted to him was closely aligned with his original recommendations, there were sections in which he believed the Legislature overstepped the separation of powers embedded in the Wyoming Constitution.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus