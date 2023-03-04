CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Legislature voted Wednesday to override six of Gov. Mark Gordon’s line-item vetoes to the supplemental budget.
Gordon sent a letter the evening of Feb. 25 to House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, that explained his position on 21 line-item vetoes to the appropriations bill. While he said it was gratifying the budget submitted to him was closely aligned with his original recommendations, there were sections in which he believed the Legislature overstepped the separation of powers embedded in the Wyoming Constitution.
“My vetoes represent honest disagreements on a few details and in no way detract from the Legislature’s hard work and its collective efforts to put a solid and clean budget on my desk worthy of the governor’s signature,” Gordon wrote.
Lawmakers reviewed the letter and the reasoning for his line-item vetoes over the weekend but didn’t take action until later in the week.
They were under deadline to pass bills still on general file Monday, as well as bills on second reading Tuesday.
The House took its first actions on the line-item vetoes Wednesday morning, because the supplemental budget was in a House bill this year. Budget bills switch between chambers each session, and it’s the prerogative of the first chamber to give their recommendations, often in consultation with the second.
House Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, and Senate Majority Floor Leader Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, introduced the six vetoes considered significant by state representatives, all of which addressed separation of powers. Every override, which requires a two-thirds vote of the members, was passed out of the House and afterward by the Senate.
The first was to override the veto in the supplemental budget section for the Department of Environmental Quality. Lawmakers directed that $1.5 million be appropriated for contractual services “to ensure that reviews of air quality permits for industrial projects are completed in a timely manner.”
Gordon didn’t veto the funding, but he said he believed that directing the department was controlling and managing the day-to-day operations of the executive branch. Both the House and Senate disagreed with him and voted to override the veto.
This trend continued in the votes on footnotes directing spending at the State Engineer’s Office, University of Wyoming and Wyoming Supreme Court. Lawmakers told the entities of the executive and judicial branch how to spend their funding on pathologists for labs, geological surveys and staff attorneys. They couldn’t be transferred or spent for any other purpose.
“I think this veto override is important because if you don’t do this, then they still get the money,” said Rep. Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, in regards to a close to $140,000 appropriation for the Supreme Court. “But the court ... instead of hiring a staff attorney, they could hire a cellist to play music during the oral arguments.”
Gordon said footnotes such as these raised separation-of-powers issues by specifically controlling and capping the annual salary of a judicial branch employee.
“This practice encroaches upon the inherent prerogative of the judicial branch,” he wrote. “This line-item veto is exercised with the corroboration of the judicial branch.”
Although this veto was overridden, there were still those that agreed with the governor.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, didn’t vote with the majority in some cases and said the prescriptive language for the Wyoming Supreme Court had reached a point of micromanagement. He asked the Senate why lawmakers felt the need to override and be specific on which positions would be filled, when the high court seemed capable of making decisions.
“It’s what they do for a living,” he said.
Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep, voted against every veto override. He explained his decision to the body and said overriding the governor’s veto is extremely important and it may be taken a little too lightly. He didn’t feel there was any reason that was compelling enough to require overriding the governor’s decisions, and he understood Gordon’s pushback.
“I think our reasons for overriding a veto need to be held to the highest scrutiny,” Cooper said.
He made his point during the final override vote, which was for a portion of the budget that would put nearly $20 million toward enterprise inflation for the executive branch. It could be spread around to agencies, community colleges and the University of Wyoming for increased costs of utilities, travel and food at state facilities and facility health care services.
Gordon’s veto was not on the appropriation but the footnote that stated the funding would not be included in the standard budget for the immediately succeeding fiscal biennium. The governor wanted them to carry over.
Sixty state representatives voted for it out of the 62, but it divided the Senate more. There were seven senators out of the 31 who voted against overriding the governor’s veto.
“I understand this is an inflation adjustment,” said Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, who said the governor was right. “That’s not a one-time expenditure. That’s an ongoing expenditure.”
Nonetheless, the majority prevailed, and 15 out of the governor’s 21 line-item vetoes in the supplemental budget remain.