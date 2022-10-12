CHEYENNE — A group of state lawmakers recommended a $70 million external cost adjustment Monday for the state’s K-12 school funding model in the wake of inflationary pressures.

Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee approved the motion, 8-5, after hearing testimony about the cost pressures on school districts in the state, as well as a report outlining the $90 million shortfall between the evidence-based model and statutory model.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus