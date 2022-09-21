WyoFile.com

The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee will not sponsor legislation to make some kinds of drug use while pregnant a felony. The bill was modeled after failed legislation from the 2022 session that classifies methamphetamine or certain narcotic drug use by a pregnant woman as child endangerment.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus