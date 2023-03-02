CHEYENNE — The Wyoming House of Representatives reshaped the chemical abortion prohibition bill on Tuesday with changes lawmakers felt addressed the heart of the issue.

Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, introduced his amendment to delete references to chemical abortion drugs, and shift the intent of the bill to banning the procedure of chemical abortions. He said it broadened the purpose of the bill, and leaves it without a chilling effect on pharmacists and physicians who use the drugs for purposes that are legal under the bill.

