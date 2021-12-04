Legislators discussed four proposed redistricting plans for Laramie County and one for Albany County at a meeting Wednesday of the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee.
Under the current model, there are 10 House seats in Laramie County, and the population within each House district is about 4.8% above the deviation. When it comes to protecting the “one person, one vote” rule contained in the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, ensuring each district is substantially equal to any other, a 5% deviation in size is usually permissible in Wyoming.
The first plan submitted by the Laramie County Clerk’s Office calls for 10 House districts with no population sharing across the regional boundary. The second, submitted by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, calls for 11 House districts, with population sharing with Converse, Goshen, Niobrara and Platte counties in one House district. The final two plans both allow for 11 full state legislative districts contained within Laramie County.
“Legislators and constituents of Laramie County do not agree with holding us to 10, and we have heard evidence and arguments about why we deserve 11,” Zwonitzer said, adding that Laramie County is growing faster than anywhere else in the state. If given a choice, his constituency would rather be 4.5% over deviation than 4.5% under.
“In 10 years from now, we will easily have an 11th seat, if not a 12th,” he said.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, asked if the first proposal, which included 10 House districts, fell within the allowable 5% deviation. Zwonitzer said it did. Based on the 2020 census, Laramie County is entitled to 10.456 members, Scott continued, adding that he is skeptical about redistricting based on projected growth.
“It has been my experience that counting on what might happen in terms of growth, well, I have been surprised in my county more than once. I am very skeptical about it,” Scott said. “We are bound to use the census numbers.”
The first redistricting plan that keeps representation at 10 does the “least amount of line moving and disruption,” Zwonitzer said. The second incorporates the southern portion of Goshen County into one district alongside Laramie County residents, which would affect around 1,500-2,500 Goshen County residents. That proposal also includes areas of Laramie County that have seen the most growth, and would mean Laramie County was represented by about 10.75 House seats, Zwonitzer said.
“My hope is that this plan is favorable to our colleagues,” he said.
Discussion in Goshen County has been “quite consistent in that they are not interested in being paired with Laramie County at all,” Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said.
“There is residual bad feelings with what happened with that gerrymandered district in Goshen County, and association with Laramie County stirs a lot of emotion, even 10 years later,” he said.
Boner was referring to Senate District 6, which includes residents from both Laramie and Goshen counties, and is currently represented by Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne.
Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle, said negative feelings stem from last-minute changes in 2010, and citizens who felt disenfranchised and unaware of the process. This time, rural areas want to be represented by a rural district, and incorporated areas want to stick together.
“The bottom line is that the map (as proposed) that goes all the way up into south Torrington and Yoder, that one was unacceptable to most Goshen County residents,” she said.
Most redistricting changes in the single proposal in Albany County are within the city of Laramie, with the exception of a planned move of Rock River from House District 47 into Albany County. At a recent meeting in the region, “everyone agreed” that Rock River should be moved back into Albany County, Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, said, adding that most Rock River residents commute to Laramie for work, and most children attend school in the unified district.
Laramie has grown, she said, and the population has shifted within city limits. The proposed redistricting map draws clear lines across 15th Street, Reynolds Street and Willett Street.
“These are all streets that, if you come and go to a football game, you spend time on. They are bright lines for the community to make it very clear, and honestly it cleans up the oddities that we had in previous (maps),” Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said.
Zwonitzer said the geographical changes aren’t significant, but could be meaningful.
“It does look like West Laramie is now into a rural district, and you really have the university district, what I would call the professor district,” Zwonitzer said. “The students live on one side of town, and the long-term residents and professors live in a separate part of town.”
Rothfuss added that the city of Laramie and Albany County are looking at challenging 2020 census numbers, because the count was taken at the height of COVID-19 shutdowns, when many students were away from Laramie.
“Our census data shows us being short on population, (but) the reality is we are probably a little higher,” Rothfuss said. “Our optimal would be about 1,400 higher as a county than where we are at now.”
Statewide proposals discussed also include one by Rothfuss that grouped “gateway communities” to Yellowstone like Cody in Park County and Kelly in Teton County together in one district. That plan drew criticism because a 200-plus-mile distance between communities meant there were more differences than commonalities, and because sharing a legislator in wintertime would be difficult.