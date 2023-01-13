CHEYENNE — On Wednesday, senators discussed a process by which Wyoming K-12 students could be connected to workforce training opportunities across the state—something many say is not happening right now.
The Senate Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee approved Senate File 78, “Apprenticeship and job training promotion in schools,” in a unanimous vote Wednesday.
The bill would require the Department of Workforce Services to provide information to secondary students on apprenticeship and on-the-job training programs, and would mandate that Wyoming school districts do the same. It also states that Wyoming school boards must “establish guidelines to implement student training and employment programs in schools in the district,” and take “all necessary steps to provide school credit to students who complete student training and employment programs offered in the district.”
The proposed legislation further states that all high school students in Wyoming must be given information on apprenticeships and student learner agreements.
“The impetus for this legislation was that we have some pretty good programs available for student training through Workforce Services and Workforce Development, but they don’t end up being implemented as well as they could be, because there isn’t always information available to our students in our K-12 system,” said Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie. “You have to have a coordinator at the school district who is pointed to as the individual who knows how to work through these programs.”
Katie Legerski, who serves as executive director for Associated General Contractors of Wyoming, told the committee that her organization strongly supports SF 78. Students should be exposed to all kinds of career opportunities before high school graduation, she said.
“Wyoming businesses rely on our education system to train the future workforce,” she said. “Career exploration needs to happen before a student graduates from high school.”
Wyoming state AFL-CIO Executive Secretary Tammy Johnson also testified before the committee, suggesting that Workforce Services programs could be branded similarly to Hathaway programs for greater recognition.
“You know when school districts send out publications they have to have the Hathaway logo so that parents are aware of the program?” Johnson said. “I think it would be a great idea to add a Workforce Development apprenticeship logo so we are saying, ‘We are helping you go to college. We are helping you get a skilled trade.’”
She continued that as a former high school teacher, she felt like students were short-changed if they didn’t know about these opportunities.
“I have many former students who I call for plumbing, electrical, all these things that they are getting trained in,” Johnson said. “My own daughter is considering a career in culinary arts, and I hope she will pursue that. She has found out college isn’t really her thing, and I want her to have that opportunity, as well.”
Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Thermopolis, asked if there is buy-in from the private sector to provide students with on-the-job training.
“Do you think we will be able to find the businesses, the contractors, the medical people or whatever career path students may choose—do you think we will be able to find the support from the private sector to get jobs out there and make them available for these kids?” Cooper asked.
“The employers are there,” Legerski replied. “They work oftentimes with the school districts, whether it is construction, whether it is hospitality. The employers are there to train their workforce. Getting the business community to step up is definitely not a problem.”
Sen. Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, asked if there was school involvement in the interim discussion of the bill.
“We heard from the Department of Education,” Rothfuss said. “Workforce Services was always involved. … We definitely didn’t get any feedback or objection.”
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said she was concerned the bill did not contain a mechanism for follow-up.
“When we ask all the 48 (school) districts, ‘Have you done this? How is it going?,’ when we want information on this, I don’t know how that will get captured,” Ellis said.
Later in the meeting, Ellis proposed an amendment that school districts provide information as requested by the Department of Workforce Services to ensure compliance. The amendment was unanimously approved.