CHEYENNE — The 988 system for suicide prevention and mental health crises is one step closer to having a permanent funding source in Wyoming.

Members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee voted Monday to sponsor a bill that would establish the suicide and crisis lifeline for the long term. They also supported moving $40 million from the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account – also known as the “rainy-day fund” – to a 988 system trust fund account.

