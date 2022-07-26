Roe v. Wade demonstration

Maria Gomez of Laramie was one of about 200 demonstrators who lined Grand Avenue in front of the Albany County Courthouse on June 24 to protest the reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang File

A lawsuit filed Monday seeks to halt Wyoming’s abortion ban from going into effect Wednesday, arguing that the ban violates the state constitution and women’s rights to access health care.

The civil lawsuit, filed in Teton County District Court, requests a temporary restraining order be issued no later than Tuesday and an emergency hearing be held to determine the constitutionality of the statewide ban on abortion.

