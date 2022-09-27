CASPER — Wyoming women and health care providers are asking a Teton County judge to block state lawmakers and an anti-abortion group from joining an ongoing lawsuit over Wyoming’s abortion ban.

Right to Life Wyoming and lawmakers Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and Rep. Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, filed a motion last month asking to join the lawsuit as intervenors.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus