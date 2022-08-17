Albany County Campus

A five-year pattern of lower enrollment and other funding challenges has Laramie County Community College officials examining scenarios for institution's Albany County Campus.

 Greg Johnson/Boomerang

CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College isn’t just competing with other schools to attract students, it’s also up against rising wages in the local job market.

Factors such as the county’s 2.8% unemployment rate and high school graduates earning $30 an hour at some local retailers are playing a role in stagnating the community college’s enrollment numbers.

