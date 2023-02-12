LCCC-Albany County Campus

In Wyoming, community colleges like LCCC serve as a pipeline for economic development, providing a skilled workforce to fill jobs across the state.

An education in information technology or allied health care in southeastern Wyoming could be the first step toward a successful career.

Developing programs that lead to jobs, especially with family sustaining wages and benefits, is key to making the community college experience worthwhile, according to Joshua Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program at the Aspen Institute, a nationwide nonprofit organization that aims to advance higher education practices and leadership that improve student learning.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers south east Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

