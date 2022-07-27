LCSD library

Several of Ellen Hopkins' young adult novels, including "Perfect" and "Smoke," sit on a shelf at the Laramie County Library. These novels, as well as several others are, on a list of books that are to be removed from libraries of schools in Cheyenne. 

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle File

CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District No. 1 library book policies continue to divide community members, according to recent public comments and interviews with parents.

In speaking with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, district leaders said they are sticking with current policies.

