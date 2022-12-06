Wyoming Capitol-winter

TOP: The Wyoming State Capitol is viewed from Capitol Avenue on Feb. 23, 2022, in Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Members of the Wyoming Senate and House of Representatives selected their respective leaders and finalized committee assignments for the 67th Wyoming Legislature following party caucuses Nov. 19-20.

Members of leadership will be formally confirmed, and newly elected legislators will be sworn in on Jan. 10, beginning at noon, as provided by the Wyoming Constitution. That is the day the scheduled 37-day general session begins.

