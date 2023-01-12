CHEYENNE — The 67th Wyoming Legislature convened for its 37-day general session Tuesday afternoon, a day ahead of Gov. Mark Gordon’s annual State of the State speech.
Senate President Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, and House Speaker Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, will lead the 93-member governing body through the 37-day session, which includes 27 representatives and three senators serving in the Legislature for the first time. The Legislature added three seats to its ranks as the result of the redistricting plan approved last budget session.
Both Republican leaders called for decisiveness, decorum and forming strong relationships to solve the issues Wyoming faces.
Newly elected Secretary of State Chuck Gray also had his own message for the Legislature before oaths were taken, in which he reflected upon his six years of public service in the House of Representatives. He said he understood the excitement and anticipation lawmakers might have as they prepare to reach their full potential.
“Now is your moment to follow through on those ideas, those visions that you put forward to your neighbors that you represent,” Gray told lawmakers.
He offered a few lessons he learned before taking on his new executive position. He said they should cherish every moment serving in the Legislature, remember the cyclical nature of state revenues, and avoid “reckless short-termism that we’ve seen in policy at the federal level,” and to never forget what it means to be a citizen legislator.
He also alluded to the priorities of the Secretary of State’s Office, which released its election integrity goals for the 2023 general session Tuesday morning. He said he looked forward to working with lawmakers to see those goals to fruition, such as ending crossover voting, increasing security and clarification in the state’s voter identification requirements, banning ballot harvesting and maintaining increased transparency.
Gray also identified proposed legislation he doesn’t consider good for Wyoming.
“Equally important to legislative changes I would like to see the Wyoming Legislature pass, there are also efforts which I believe the Legislature should resist,” he said in a statement. “I oppose any efforts to introduce ranked-choice voting, a process which is inefficient, confusing and antithetical to the traditional voting process Wyoming enjoys.”
House leadership
House Speaker Sommers said there were great challenges to face, but also great opportunities, and lawmakers need to move beyond their differences for the betterment of Wyoming and its people. He pledged to maintain the integrity of the institution, because the process depends on building relationships with constituents, fellow lawmakers and the executive branch.
“At no time in my life have I seen our state so divided. We must pull back from the abyss,” Sommers said. “The bitterness that divides Wyoming is spawned by fear. Fear that is fueled by the inability to discern the truth, and by feeling our voices aren’t heard.”
He said Wyoming and the nation would survive this difficult time if residents turn toward neighbors with compassion and not judgment.
“This is a representative form of government, and people send you to Cheyenne because they trust you,” Sommers said. “Leadership is about doing what’s right for the state and its people. You will learn more about the law and state government than your constituents will ever know, and that means you must educate your constituents about the complex issues we debate and the hard decisions you make.”
House Speaker Pro Tempore Clark Stith, R-Rock Springs, made his own case for respectful dialogue in the Legislature. He said when colleagues bring amendments to bills, they are not adversaries. They are friends, and they may be seeking to “avoid the unintended consequences of what we have drafted.”
“Politics may seem like a messy and disjointed business, but it’s the business of politics and legislating. It’s how we get things done,” Stith said. “It’s how we translate our core values and the desires of our constituents into policy that affects people’s lives.”
Minority Floor Leader Mike Yin, D-Jackson, and Majority Floor Leader Chip Neiman, R-Hulett, were among the other leaders to give remarks in the House. While they had different priorities coming into the session, they both spoke about providing a better future for multiple generations in the state.
“We can work to help lower our constituents’ health care costs while increasing access to health care. We can ensure that our citizens stay in their homes with property tax relief. We can ensure that our young adults can afford that starter house and build their own equity, with the focus on affordable housing,” Yin said. “All of these are possible if we work together.”
Senate leadership
Senate President Driskill pledged to conduct the Senate’s business with the utmost decorum and respect, build up manners and empower leaders at every level, as well as trust the rules and process of the institution.
“Our great state has weathered a lot of ups and downs over the past several years,” he said. “We faced down some of the largest budget cuts in history and enjoyed major surpluses. Throughout the highs and lows, a commitment to fiscal prudence and long-term planning has kept us on the path to pay our bills, serve our taxpayers and save for the future.”
Driskill reflected on the state’s increase in economic diversification and how it managed the global pandemic, as well as the next steps to take. There is a surplus of revenue, and he said there is a strong consensus about the need to steward the funds for future generations.
Other issues he addressed were housing, education quality and even blockchain laws. He said he will strive to roll back or cap personal property taxes without crippling the education system or local government spending.
“These issues are just the tip of the iceberg. We, as the Legislature, have our work cut out for us the next 37 days, and the people in Wyoming are counting on us. Our success will depend on our ability to work together, put aside individual differences and focus on common ground and the common good.”
When it came to the work of the governing body, Majority Floor Leader Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, contemplated the nation’s history, leading to a quote from former President John Quincy Adams. He said it was written in his diary after Adams experienced a “raucous day in the House of Representatives,” which was contentious at the time.
“‘What good did I do today?’ That’s what he wrote in his diary. The next morning, he got up, but he was still plagued with the idea of ‘what good did I do today,’ and he made a ballad of himself,” Hicks said. “From thereafter on, every morning, he would get up, and he would say: ‘What good can I do today?’”
Minority Floor Leader Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said there needs to be a vision that’s bigger than the Legislature in this legislative session—one that would keep children from leaving the state.
“That’s always been our best export. We think of coal, oil and gas, but no—what we do export that’s our most valuable quantity right now is our children. Our highly educated, exceptional children, that we will end up sending off to other states,” he said. “We need to change that. We need to be able to bring them back. We need to do that by hopefully making the 67th Legislature the Legislature that finally solves this boom-bust cycle, and comes up with a solution to diversify our economy and build away from that monoculture.”
New faces
Newly elected Rep. Daniel Singh, R-Cheyenne, is among the newest members of the Legislature, and he said he recognizes his voice will have an impact on younger generations.
He said he wants to make sure he is held accountable, and he hopes he sets the bar high for the next legislators coming in.
“Last night, I had a lot to think about,” he said. “We had a shooting in our community, and that really got me thinking about the gravity of our decisions that we’re making here today for the safety of our communities, the health of our communities and future generations.”
Singh said he has three bills he is excited to file for the general session. One would allow for apprenticeship programs for barber shops, another would differentiate fossils from minerals for property owners, and the third focuses on election integrity. He said the latter would prevent individuals or entities from funding the election process, election training or any area of elections that is strictly the people’s business.
Republican Sen. Evie Brennan is another Cheyenne lawmaker who was sworn into office for the first time. She said she has dreamed of this day since she was in kindergarten, even though she chose a career in nursing.
“I didn’t think I would follow this dream. I am so thankful I did,” she said. “Today, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the honor and privilege to serve the people of my district and the state of Wyoming.”
They reconvened at 10 a.m. Wednesday for Gov. Mark Gordon’s State of the State address, to be followed by the State of the Judiciary.