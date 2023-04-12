Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie

CASPER — House leadership will likely convene within the month to review at least one formal complaint lodged against Laramie Democrat Rep. Karlee Provenza for posting a meme criticized as an invitation to violence.

The meme, which Provenza shared April 1 on Instagram in recognition of last week’s international Transgender Day of Visibility, depicts an older woman pointing a scoped rifle with the caption “Auntie Fa Says protect trans folks against fascists and bigots!” The woman is wearing the colors of the transgender flag.

