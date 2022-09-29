Jennifer Page, left, of Centennial and Laramie cyclists Georgia Carmin and Van Jacobson recently enjoyed an outing on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. The leaves are changing, making this an excellent nonmotorize route for leaf peeping.
Gold, yellow and red leaves intermixed in the Medicine Bow Mountains last weekend. The leaf peeping season continues, but will be over soon once the snow flies and the wind blows. Now is the time to get out to view the best colors.
Amber Travsky/Courtesy
Based on the number of people out and about ogling the scenery, leaf peeping was very popular last weekend in the Snowy Range and on Pole Mountain. Mother Nature cooperated wonderfully with balmy fall temperatures and minimal breezes. The golds and reds did not disappoint, but the show isn’t over yet. This weekend could be even better in many areas of southeast Wyoming.
According to the Fall Foliage Prediction Map, produced by smokymountains.com based out of Tennessee, the next two weeks could be the peak for this part of Wyoming. While Wyoming is a long ways from the Smoky Mountains, the map covers the entire United States. It uses extensive historical temperatures and precipitation data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. It also uses historic forecast data and the complex algorithm also takes into account historic leaf peak trends, peak observation trends and user reports.
Map creator and CEO of smokymountains.com, David Angotti, said back in 2013 potential visitors to the Smoky Mountain region began asking questions about when the leaves would be most brilliant.
“From these questions, we built the first version of the fall leaf map and have consistently improved it each year,” Angotti said. “What started as a fun side-project quickly became the most respected nationwide fall leaf map and one of the best fall resources in the country.”
The map can be found online (smokymountains.com/fall-foliage-map). It offers a week-by-week visual prediction for every county in the country through much of November. For southeast Wyoming, from now to near the end of October, leaf peeping should be excellent, varying in timing with elevation. Of course, the model is a prediction and Mother Nature has the final say.
All that color lurks in the leaves all along. Chlorophyll keeps the leaves green all summer, masking the reds and yellows until the chlorophyll breaks down and the other colors come through. There’s just as much yellow and red in the leaf in July, but those colors are hidden by the green.
The time of year is the primary trigger for the color change. The decrease in sunlight switches off the mechanism in the leaves that creates chlorophyll. As the green fades, the gold color dominates until the dying leaf flutters to the ground.
The intensity of the color depends on the weather, tree species, elevation and location of the tree. Certain colors are characteristic of particular tree species. Oaks turn red, brown or russet while aspen and poplars turn golden yellow. Maples differ species by species with red maple turning a brilliant scarlet, sugar maple going to orange-red and black maple changing to glowing yellow. Leaves of some species, such as the elms, simply shrivel up and fall, exhibiting little color other than drab brown.
Gold is the primary color in southeast Wyoming due to the abundance of aspen trees. Aspen naturally propagate in areas where hardier trees have been damaged or destroyed — such as the various burn scars in the Medicine Bow Mountains. The 2012 Squirrel Creek Fire, the 2014 Owen Fire and the 2018 Badger Creek Fire all abound in aspen now. Aspen is just starting to emerge in the 2020 Mullen Fire scar, but should become quite abundant in upcoming years. All of these fires crossed the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, making it an excellent nonmotorized route for leaf peeping.
If it freezes or a snowstorm suddenly hits, the leaves can freeze green and turn brown or black. That’s what happened last year when an early September snowstorm resulted in more brown and black than golds and reds for the 2021 leaf peeping season. Last year was somewhat of a dud for leaf peeping.
Wind speeds up the process if conditions turn gusty late in the color change process, causing the leaves to drop quickly.
So far, the 2022 leaf peeping season is a good one, although oglers report the colors seem somewhat drab compared to other years. Such could be in the eye of the beholder.
While the mild weather and minimal wind could prolong the color period, it’s best to get out soon since snow and wind could come any day now. The forecast for this weekend is cooler and wetter. It’s not quite ideal, but get out while the peeping is good before the show is over.