Based on the number of people out and about ogling the scenery, leaf peeping was very popular last weekend in the Snowy Range and on Pole Mountain. Mother Nature cooperated wonderfully with balmy fall temperatures and minimal breezes. The golds and reds did not disappoint, but the show isn’t over yet. This weekend could be even better in many areas of southeast Wyoming.

According to the Fall Foliage Prediction Map, produced by smokymountains.com based out of Tennessee, the next two weeks could be the peak for this part of Wyoming. While Wyoming is a long ways from the Smoky Mountains, the map covers the entire United States. It uses extensive historical temperatures and precipitation data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. It also uses historic forecast data and the complex algorithm also takes into account historic leaf peak trends, peak observation trends and user reports.

