Questions about transparency and integrity in the Laramie Police Department abounded last week after information was released linking an officer in the police department to the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government organization.
The officer is one of three in Wyoming with links to the organization. The other two work at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, according to an article published last week in the Casper Star-Tribune.
The names were among more than 38,000 released in a data leak by a journalist collective known as Distributed Denial of Secrets in September 2021, according to a webpage from the Anti-Defamation League. Those on the list made a financial contribution or signed up for the organization, though the extent of their involvement with the group is not specified beyond their donation level.
This data included the names of 193 people from Wyoming, including three members of law enforcement, according to the webpage. After the Casper Star-Tribune article was published, the Laramie Police Department confirmed in a press release that one of its officers was on the list.
LPD Police and Community Services Lt. Ryan Thompson told the Boomerang that the Anti-Defamation League notified the department of this affiliation in February.
The department conducted an investigation into the matter and found that the officer had seen an advertisement for the Oath Keepers back in 2013 or 2014. The extent of the officer’s involvement was visiting the group’s website and buying a bumper sticker that cost about $30, Thompson said.
However, the leaked documents show that the officer was listed as a lifetime member.
Alex Friedfeld, an investigative researcher with the ADL Center on Extremism, said there are three possible tiers of membership in the Oath Keepers. Lifetime members pay more than $1,000 for that status. The group’s basic annual membership costs $50 per year and includes email correspondence. There is also a “Liberty Tree” option, which costs $10 per month and includes access to merchandise and coupons.
Thompson said the LPD also received notification the officer had lifetime membership status, but did not find any evidence to support this during its investigation. The only additional thing the department could do is request a search warrant for the officer's bank records, though the warrant likely would not be granted because the investigation is not criminal in nature. Thompson added that he had no reason not to believe the officer's story.
At the onset of the February investigation, the officer immediately rescinded his affiliation with the group and is still working in the department, according to the press release.
“When this officer joined them, it was way back before they started doing bad things or got on anybody’s radar or anything like that,” Thompson said.
A history of extremism
The Oath Keepers formed in 2009 during a rally in Lexington, Massachusetts. Since then, the group has gained notoriety as a far-right militia through a range of events that culminated in the group’s involvement during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Multiple members of the group are now on trial for seditious conspiracy, including the group’s founder, Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
In 2013, the Oath Keepers began creating militia groups, and in 2014 gained more attention when they were engaged in a standoff with federal officials at a ranch in Nevada, according to SPLC. Later in the year, armed members of the group patrolled rooftops during Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson, Missouri, claiming they were providing security to people and property.
The group, which postures itself as a constitution-defending organization, is known to purport various conspiracy theories, including that the government is going to place residents in internment camps and that it will conduct a mass confiscation of firearms.
“They are based on the idea that the government is trying to strip away people’s liberties and they need to be ready to resist that,” Friedfeld said. “The fact that any part of this message resonated with a member of law enforcement to the point they thought it was a good thing to send money is obviously really problematic and warrants further investigation.”
The officer bought the bumper sticker because after visiting the website, he thought the group was simply supportive of defending the Constitution, Thompson said.
Friedfeld said the Oath Keepers do have a history of diluting their message on first appearance and heavily recruiting members who have background in the military or as first responders. He added that the group’s original website has been deleted, but did include evidence of its true nature.
“If you just go on their webpage and click around even a little bit, you see their extremist ideas,” he said.
Local reaction
Some members of the Laramie community have expressed outrage at the officer’s affiliation with the group.
House District 45 Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, and the group Albany County for Proper Policing (ACoPP), made similar posts on social media stating this is another reason the Laramie Police Department should have community oversight.
“When we – as in ACoPP and other folks in the community – brought the concern of needing an oversight board… we were continually told we don’t need any because the department does such a great job. Then why do we have a member of the force who is a lifetime member of the Oath Keepers?” read a post on the ACoPP Instagram page.
Others made comments on the LPD Facebook page claiming the Oath Keepers has ties to white supremacy.
While the group includes members from a range of races and sexual orientations, it has produced messaging around immigration, religion and the Black Lives Matter movement that paint people of color as a threat to the country, Friedfeld said. Still, it is not considered a white supremacist group.
LPD investigation
LPD officers are not allowed to be a part of any organization that advocates violence or seeks to alter the government through unconstitutional means, according to the LPD press release.
During the hiring process, officers undergo a thorough background check that includes interviews with former employers, neighbors and friends, Thompson said. Officers also undergo psychological evaluations and must respond to questions regarding their potential membership in “subverse” organizations.
“If we had an officer that would join that organization today, with what it is now, that is unacceptable,” Thompson said. “I can pretty much guarantee they wouldn’t work here anymore … and they wouldn’t be hired to begin with.”
In response to complaints that the investigation of the matter was internal, Thompson said he wasn’t sure what other entity would fulfill that role.
“We’re not trying to sweep stuff under the rug or say that didn’t happen,” Thompson said. “Officers all over the country make mistakes, and we make mistakes, too, but we investigate it and look into it and correct them.”