In this June 25, 2017, file photo, Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, center, speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington.

 Susan Walsh/AP file

Questions about transparency and integrity in the Laramie Police Department abounded last week after information was released linking an officer in the police department to the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government organization.

The officer is one of three in Wyoming with links to the organization. The other two work at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, according to an article published last week in the Casper Star-Tribune.

