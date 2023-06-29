A tornado touches down a few years ago north of Sheridan, preceded by the formation of a supercell cloud system. Knowing what to look for to avoid such hazards is important to anyone spending a lot of time in the outdoors.
While camping, always keep an eye to the sky. It could be sunny and clear one minute, and then dark clouds arrive in a heartbeat.
Amber Travsky/courtesy
The sound is deafening. Dobby, my Australian shepherd, huddles next to me. His ears are back and he cowers. He is not a happy camper.
“It’s OK, bud,” I tell him. “It’s just rain.” My soothing words coincide with the storm intensifying a notch, pelting my truck with even more gusto. I fear it will turn to hail and leave my truck looking like a golf ball. Out in the middle of nowhere, such a possibility is beyond my control at this point.
We are in the back shell of my truck. I noted the dark clouds coming earlier and opted to set up camp since it was already easing into early evening. The clouds are very dark, but nothing we can’t handle.
Waiting it out in the shell of my truck is much better that sitting in the confines of the cab. I can stretch out, but the noise makes relaxation impossible. Peering outside, the rain comes down in buckets as the wind picks up. It continues for another 30 minutes and then, just as quickly as the racket started, it is over.
I raise the rear window and peer out. It smells of wet sagebrush with pools of water drenching the prairie. I opt to wait before venturing out to avoid the worst of the slop.
A week earlier I was also in the field when rain arrived. That time it continued for three hours. By then conditions were so muddy, I ventured on foot since the two-track roads were ribbons of muck and mud. Driving anywhere would only cause damage. Walking involved a lot of slip and sliding, but at least the rain stopped.
That evening Dobby and I set camp at the same spot since it was too muddy to go anywhere. There was no way anyone would happen by in those conditions. I figured it would dry out by morning, and I could continue on with my work as a wildlife biologist.
Morning came with dense fog and temperatures in the 40s. The sky turned grey with drizzle. I waved the white flag. With impassible roads and no blue sky in sight, I opted to head for home and let conditions dry and clear before returning.
Now it’s five days later. The prairie glows green thanks to all the moisture. Evening primrose and scarlet globemallow add wonderful color with snow white and salmon-colored blooms amidst the sagebrush and blossoming spiny hopsage.
It’s warmer, too, adding delight for Dobby. The sagebrush lizards are out again, keeping him in busy pursuit. The lizards are safe, since their skittering is far speedier than Dobby’s chasing. They keep Dobby in a constant state of excitement.
Keeping an eye to the sky is always necessary when doing fieldwork. For those outside a lot, taking weather-spotter training is a great way to know the warning signs of upcoming severe conditions. It’s helpful to know if hunkering down will do the trick, or if it’s time to skedaddle out of the area. For training dates, check the National Weather Service website, www.weather.gov/SKYWARN, for training.
A week after my training a few years ago I was on a site near Sheridan when the sky turned threatening. To my delight, I spotted a supercell cloud formation — just like it was described in the training. I was fascinated as I watched the clouds rotate.
Supercells have the potential to create extreme weather in the form of large hail, gushing rain and even the occasional tornado. Knowing what to look for is the first step in knowing what to avoid.
In this case, I was too fascinated to leave. I watched and then, amazingly, a funnel started forming. Within 20 minutes it went from funnel cloud to land-touching tornado. It was small, as tornados go, but big enough to kick up quite a dust storm where it hit the ground.
I confess, I maneuvered my truck to get a better view and chance of a good photograph. Eventually common sense took over as I realized I had only one escape route, and better take it before I had no way out if the tornado got any closer.
As it turned out, the tornado disappeared, the hail was minimal, and I even got a decent photograph.
Meanwhile, on my current outing the clouds broke, the wind died down and the ground dried enough so Dobby and I took an evening stroll with a lovely sunset. Knowing what to look for and when to take cover is all part of the outdoor game.
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.