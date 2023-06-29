The sound is deafening. Dobby, my Australian shepherd, huddles next to me. His ears are back and he cowers. He is not a happy camper.

“It’s OK, bud,” I tell him. “It’s just rain.” My soothing words coincide with the storm intensifying a notch, pelting my truck with even more gusto. I fear it will turn to hail and leave my truck looking like a golf ball. Out in the middle of nowhere, such a possibility is beyond my control at this point.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

