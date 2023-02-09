Getting started in outdoor activities can be the hard part. Just learning what to wear, where to go, and finding the needed gear is challenging. That can be especially true for women. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is working to address that challenge.

The Laramie District of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department offers monthly opportunities for women to learn more about hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities in their Wyoming Women’s Outdoor Series Community Events. For the series, all programs are free, but preregistration is required.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at: news@laramieboomerang.com.

