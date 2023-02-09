ABOVE: A participant in a previous Becoming an Outdoor Woman workshop gets personal instruction on how to cast a fly-rod. The three-day BOW camp is being offered two times this summer with applications due by the end of March. TOP: Participants in a previous Becoming an Outdoor Woman workshop enjoy learning how to canoe, as one of many options during this three-day event offered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Participants in a previous Becoming an Outdoor Woman workshop enjoy learning how to canoe, as one of many options during this three-day event offered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department/Courtesy
ABOVE: A participant in a previous Becoming an Outdoor Woman workshop gets personal instruction on how to cast a fly-rod. The three-day BOW camp is being offered two times this summer with applications due by the end of March. TOP: Participants in a previous Becoming an Outdoor Woman workshop enjoy learning how to canoe, as one of many options during this three-day event offered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Getting started in outdoor activities can be the hard part. Just learning what to wear, where to go, and finding the needed gear is challenging. That can be especially true for women. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is working to address that challenge.
The Laramie District of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department offers monthly opportunities for women to learn more about hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities in their Wyoming Women’s Outdoor Series Community Events. For the series, all programs are free, but preregistration is required.
Diane Martinez is an avid outdoors woman and office manager at the Laramie District office. She has met and talked with many women interested in learning how to do various outdoor activities who simply didn’t know how to get started.
“They tell me they want to hunt, fish and do other outdoor activities,” Martinez said. “They just don’t know how to get started, and they have nobody to show them.”
The outdoor series kicked off in January with an introduction to ice fishing. The topic proved quite popular, and reached its participant limit of 25 women in less than a week.
“I was amazed it filled so quickly,” Martinez said. “It was a topic that appealed to a lot of women.”
Next up on Feb. 15 is instruction on how to clean and handle a rifle. The program is from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Albany County Fairgrounds indoor shooting range. Participants need to bring their own rifles, but cleaning kits are provided.
“All of the programs in this series offer a relaxed and low-key atmosphere,” Martinez said. “We welcome all interested women, no matter their experience level.”
In March, the program focuses on outdoor navigation and how to use the phone-based OnX GPS system. April’s program teaches how to process meat, including making jerky snack sticks and how to smoke meat. Outdoor first aid is the topic planned for May.
For women wanting to try something more intensive, applications are being accepted until the end of March for the popular Becoming an Outdoor Woman workshop, or BOW. Spanning three days, BOW is offered twice this summer: June 16–18 and Aug. 4-6 at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp near Dubois.
Participants select various courses each day from 18 different topics ranging from outdoor survival to fly-fishing, marksmanship and geocaching.
William Poole is the R3 coordinator with the Game and Fish department. The term “R3” stands for recruitment, retention and reactivation with the goal to increase participation in hunting, fishing and associated activities.
“BOW is an opportunity for women from across the state to come to the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp and become part of a learning-focused community,” Poole said. “Courses focus on three main categories: outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing.”
A maximum of 50 women take part in each session. Originally, BOW was offered only once each summer but, according to Poole, it has grown in popularity so two sessions are offered this year.
Another area that has demand is family and youth activities. Parker Everhart, conservation education coordinator with the Game and Fish department, said that need is being addressed through youth and family camps, also hosted at Whiskey Mountain.
“Our family camps represent an outstanding opportunity for the entire family to engage in outdoor activities together”, Everhart said. “We expanded our offerings this year to include a camp targeted just at those families looking to learn how to fish and another for families wishing to start their hunting journeys through hunter education together. We believe if we can expose these families to the wonders of Wyoming’s wildlife and outdoor landscape, they can’t help but fall in love.”
The youth camps immerse the campers in exploring potential career opportunities with the Game and Fish department.
“The campers hear from various Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel, who will recount how they got to their positions and what they do every day,” Everhart said. “This won’t be stagnant, in-classroom learning only. These students will have the opportunity to get their hands dirty and experience what life is like for some of the professionals who work for the department.”
Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted by email at: news@laramieboomerang.com.