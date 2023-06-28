3, 2, 1. ... Blast off!

Campers, counselors and teachers involved with the University of Wyoming’s Astro Camp shouted these words seconds before several hand-built rockets launched into the sky last Friday afternoon behind UW’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences building.

Rachelle Trujillo is a freelance journalist for the Laramie Boomerang. She currently is a student at the University of Wyoming and has written for the Casper Star-Tribune and The Wyoming Truth, was an assistant editor at the Branding Iron and was an intern for U.S. Sen. John Barrasso in Casper and Washington, D.C. She can be contacted by emailing news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus