April was Wyoming Native Plant month when a proclamation, signed by Gov. Mark Gordon, encouraged everyone in Wyoming to recognize and celebrate the importance of native plants to both people and wildlife.
While flowers were few and far between at that time, the blooms are starting to appear. By mid-June they’ll be in full glory.
That’s the time for the 2023 annual meeting of the Wyoming Native Plant Society. The event, scheduled June 16-18, features a gala Wyoming Wildflower Weekend.
Participants, society members and nonmembers, converge in Clark, Wyoming for three days of nature hikes, creative art workshops with native plant themes, and general camaraderie with fellow plant geeks.
Dorothy Tuthill, assistant director of the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute and longtime society board member, said the gathering is for everyone with an interest in plants — no expertise is required. All of the hikes are led by people with plenty of knowledge about the plants on display, so this is a great opportunity to learn.
“It is so much fun to leave behind ordinary concerns and spend a weekend focusing on the beauty and diversity of wildflowers and landscapes in our spectacular state,” Tuthill said. “The people who come are extremely generous with their knowledge, and everybody is there to have fun and learn. These are my favorite kind of people.”
The event will be at the Clark Pioneer Recreation Center, located 30 miles north of Cody, in the shadow of the Beartooth Mountains. Primitive camping sites are available at the Center for $10/tent/night while full-service sites are available at Edelweiss, about 5 miles away, or in Cody.
Friday’s schedule starts with a plant identification workshop from 4-6 p.m. Personnel from the University of Wyoming’s Rocky Mountain Herbarium will provide instruction.
Next up from 7-9 p.m. is an opportunity for participants to enrich their creative side. Four artists offer hands-on instruction: Kassy Skeen, featuring pressed plant art; Dorothy Tuthill, sharing some simple techniques for sketching plants in a nature journal; Leslie Tribble talking about the essence of nature writing and providing participants an opportunity to pen their own poem or two; and Kathy Lichtendahl, a professional conservation photographer focusing on photographing tiny creatures and the plants they inhabit. The round robin format allows participants to switch instructors every half hour.
Bring your hiking shoes for Saturday. Also carry food, water and supplies such as sunscreen and bug repellent for the day. Recommended attire is long pants, long sleeved shirts and closed-toe shoes.
Four field trips are planned where participants pick how and where they’d like to spend the day. One option is a hike along the front range of the Beartooth Mountains. Others might opt for a moderately-rated route up Bald Peak. Another option is a hike starting at the base of Heart Mountain and climbing 4 miles to the summit. Of particular interest is several cushion plant communities found on cliffs near the summit.
The fourth option is to Swamp Lake to slosh through the botanical area. The area is recognized as the largest fen system (peatland) in Wyoming. For that hike, participants should come prepared to get wet, wearing either ditch boots or old tennis shoes.
“The hikes vary in speed and strenuousness,” Tuthill said. “Some hikes cover distance to reach interesting plants, often in high places, and others will be leisurely strolls that stop to examine every plant.”
Participants can relax for the evening at a pizza and salad dinner. Keynote speaker is Dr. David Tank, Director of the Rocky Mountain Herbarium at the University of Wyoming.
Next day, two shorter hikes are offered. One explores Clarks Fork Canyon and the other is at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. After a short hike on the trail at the center, participants get a short tour of the Draper Natural History Museum laboratory.
Membership in the organization is not required to attend, but registration by June 10 is needed via the Wyoming Native Plant Society website www.wynps.org. The registration fee is $15 per person with additional costs for the optional Saturday night pizza dinner and for tent camping.
“We expect 50-60 people,” Tuthill said. “That’s just the right size for getting to know fellow plant geeks.”