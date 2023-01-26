Some critters hop through the snow, leaving prints at intervals and undisturbed snow in between. Others plow through the snow, creating a corridor with occasional prints as they ambled along. Birds leave tracks and then vanish without a trace as they fly away.

Knowing how an animal moves helps identify the tracks left behind. This is true year-round but especially in the winter.

Amber Travsky is an outdoors columnist for the Laramie Boomerang. She can be contacted at: news@laramieboomerang.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus