Some critters hop through the snow, leaving prints at intervals and undisturbed snow in between. Others plow through the snow, creating a corridor with occasional prints as they ambled along. Birds leave tracks and then vanish without a trace as they fly away.
Knowing how an animal moves helps identify the tracks left behind. This is true year-round but especially in the winter.
If learning to “read” the snow to figure out what wildlife came by is of interest, Laramie Audubon Society offers their annual Tracks and Trails in the Snow outing Saturday, Feb. 11. That is a change from the original date of this weekend, due to weather concerns this Saturday.
Lead by Dr. Gary Beauvais, director of the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database, participants learn how to identify winter animal tracks and unravel signs written into the winter snow.
“These treks have been going on for over 20 years now,” Beauvais said. “It’s really fun to get out and explore what’s out there. We never know what we might find.”
While luck is involved, snow conditions are a huge factor in helping spot tracks. Beauvais explained that if the snow has been undisturbed for a while, it can be the best for finding wildlife sign. Freshly fallen or even currently falling snow is less likely to have many tracks since the animals just haven’t had time to wander about.
Because of the snow forecasted for this Saturday, the outing is rescheduled for Feb. 11. Fingers are crossed that conditions will be better on that date. There just aren’t many tracks to be found when the snow is coming down, the wind is blowing and most critters are hunkered down.
Common tracks discovered in past treks include the obvious ones: red squirrel, snowshoe hare and long-tailed weasels. Less common, but also observed on the treks, are coyote, red fox, bobcat, martin and even porcupine. Tracks from a dusky grouse, a species formerly call blue grouse, were observed during one outing a couple years ago.
“We get a good mix often times,” Beauvais said. “It depends on the snow conditions, but often we’ll see tracks for four or five mammals, and sometimes even a few birds.”
Mice and shrews are less likely since they are among the species that live down in the subnivean space and rarely come to the surface. Still, finding an air hole or getting one of the small critters to pop its head out of the snow is a possibility.
For those interested in joining the outing, snowshoes or cross-country skis are needed. Beauvais said the mode of travel is usually about equally distributed between the two.
“Everyone seemed to handle the trails well last year,” Beauvais said. “We had a range of abilities and experience with both skiers and snowshoers. The group hung together well, and I think everyone had a good experience.”
The focus on the trek is to look for wildlife and unravel signs written into the winter snow. The group also discusses the natural history of the winter environment. The goal is not to see who gets down the road the fastest or the farthest, but to enjoy what Mother Nature has to offer.
This year, as was the case last year, the route is along Sand Lake Road, located approximately 4 miles west of Centennial off Wyoming Highway 130. The ski/snowshoe route up the road has an initial uphill section, but then eases to flatter terrain. The trek also wanders onto some of the trails that extend out from the Little Laramie Trailhead. Habitats include riparian areas as well as woodland.
The group meets at 8 a.m. at First Street Plaza on the corner of 1st Street and Grand Avenue to caravan to the trip location. The group plans to return to Laramie by about 1 p.m., although some may stop for a no-host lunch in Centennial. Participants need to come prepared for cold winter conditions and bring their own equipment, snacks and water.
In case of postponement, a notice will be posted on the Laramie Audubon website: laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
“It’s an outing I always enjoy and look forward to each year,” Beauvais said. “Anyone who wants to learn more about tracks in the snow is welcome to join us.”